Grom Social Enterprises to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

BOCA RATON, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( GROM) (“Grom”, the “Company”), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO Darren Marks and Grom Social’s President, Paul Ward in real time.

Mr. Marks and Mr. Ward will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Marks and Mr. Ward will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

Grom Social Enterprises will be presenting at 2:30/PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games, while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private business. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Forward-Looking Statements:

