Ceridian 2021 Future of Work Report: AI Fueling Talent Acquisition as War for Talent Heats Up Post-Pandemic

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ceridian 2021 Future of Work Report: AI Fueling Talent Acquisition as War for Talent Heats Up Post-Pandemic

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Latest research shows majority of executives globally intend to expand the size of their teams, with 56% of their total workforce utilizing remote or hybrid work
  • Majority believe gig workers will substantially replace full-time employees within the next 5 years
  • AI will play a big role in shaping their workforce, with 46% planning to use AI tools for recruiting and talent management

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today released results from its latest Future of Work report, which examines the strategies and priorities shaping the future of work among executives globally.

The report revealed:

  • The majority (53%) of executives say they will increase the size of their team within the organization in the next 12 months, with 35% leveraging gig workers to do so. One of the main drivers for increasing team size is the need to respond to demand for services (56%).
  • Looking ahead, 71% agree they will hire more remote employees in the next two years, with 63% agreeing that they will hire outside of their country.
  • As the gig economy model goes mainstream, the majority (62%) agree that freelance or gig workers will substantially replace full-time employees within the next 5 years.

“As the competition for talent heats up, employers will need to come to terms with the fact that the power dynamic has shifted in favor of the employee, and the idea of employer exclusivity is quickly becoming a relic of the past,” said Steve Knox, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, Ceridian. “One trend we’re seeing is that talent – even those working as salaried, full-time employees – is beginning to embrace the tenets of the gig economy, seeking roles for shorter periods of time with multiple organizations. We believe this approach to work life will become the norm, and the data shows that employers are already beginning to adjust their recruitment and talent management strategies accordingly.”

The findings also showed how the post-pandemic workplace may be configured, with many executives maintaining hybrid and remote work arrangements. Executives said 27% of their workforce will utilize remote work post-pandemic, while nearly one-third (29%) of their workforce will utilize a hybrid model, alternating between remote and a physical location. Meanwhile, only 38% of their workforce will utilize a physical location.

AI driving rapid reinvention of recruitment strategies
As employers ramp up efforts to replenish the ranks in response to rising demand, many are embracing the latest technology to enhance the recruiting processes, including screening, shortlisting, and identifying top candidates. In fact, 46% of executives plan on using AI tools for recruiting and talent management, while another 42% are already doing so.

“AI has become a very powerful tool for recruiters globally, as it allows employers to make more accurate, efficient, and fair talent decisions, which is especially important now given that competition for talent and the need to make quick hiring decisions has never been higher,” added Knox.

Recently, Ceridian reinforced its commitment to AI-enabled talent recruitment strategies through its acquisition of Ideal, a leading talent intelligence software provider based in Toronto, Ontario. Ceridian’s customers can access data-backed insights to make smart, fair, and efficient talent decision-making and improve equity throughout their entire organization.

To download the Ceridian 2021 Future of Work report, click here.

Ceridian’s Future of Work report was conducted by Hanover Research between April 26 and May 17, and surveyed 2,000 senior leaders globally at the managing director level or higher. At a 95% confidence level, the Margin of Error (MoE) is ±2.08%.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Matthew Duffin
[email protected]
647.248.0752

ti?nf=ODI4MjAwOCM0MzAxNTUyIzIxOTU0ODM=
13b764f6-ab90-49f5-a256-55957237a3e3
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment