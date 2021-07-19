Logo
Endeavor Appoints Ursula Burns to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, today announced Ursula Burns, former Chair and CEO of Xerox Corporation and VEON Ltd., has joined its Board of Directors.

Burns became CEO of Xerox in 2009 after joining the organization more than 25 years prior as a mechanical engineer. As CEO, she led the company through its most transformative period, moving from the leader in document technology to a truly diversified global business services company. In 2016, she joined telecommunications company VEON as Chair and CEO where she remained for several years. In addition to her corporate leadership roles, U.S. President Barack Obama appointed Burns to lead the White House’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Coalition from 2009-2016, and she served as Chair of the President’s Export Council from 2015-2016 after serving as its Vice Chair for the five years prior. Among her countless professional accomplishments, Burns has led a relentless pursuit to inspire greater inclusivity and diversity among corporations. Burns currently sits on the boards of several public and private companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., Waystar, and Teneo Holdings LLC, while also providing leadership counsel to other community, educational, and non-profit organizations including the Ford Foundation, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Corporation, and Mayo Clinic, amongst others.

“As a newly public company, we are honored to welcome Ursula to our Board of Directors at such a transformational time,” remarked Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. “Ursula is no stranger to leading global companies through change by embracing innovation and harnessing the power of technology – exactly the type of experience that will prove invaluable to us as we start this next chapter.”

“I’m thrilled to join Endeavor’s board at this exciting time,” remarked Burns. “Endeavor has long been a leading force in sports and entertainment and a true innovator in the content and events space. I’m looking forward to working alongside the leadership team to build upon the company’s incredible momentum and help lay the foundation for many more successful years to come.”

Burns joins a Board of Directors that includes Emanuel, Endeavor Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake Co-CEO Egon Durban, Silver Lake Managing Director Stephan Evans, Uncle Nearest Inc. CEO Fawn Weaver, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global entertainment, sports and content company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005189/en/

