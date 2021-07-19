Nubeva Announces Trend Micro as Licensee of SKI Decryption Technology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nubeva Announces Trend Micro as Licensee of SKI Decryption Technology

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cybersecurity Leader Deploying Nubeva Technology Across Multiple Product Lines

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF), a developer of B2B decryption software that broadens network traffic security and visibility, today announces Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, has completed initial integrations and is set to release product to market.

“We are excited to announce Trend Micro as a customer following the successful integration of SKI. Having a true industry leader as a production customer continues the validation of our offering both technologically and in terms of business value,” said Steve Perkins, Nubeva’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Embedding SKI capabilities into Trend Micro’s product suite helps them solve growing visibility challenges with modern network encryption.”

“We see Nubeva’s technology as strategic, and we will be deploying it into multiple product sets,” said Blake Sutherland, vice president and general manager of Trend Micro TippingPoint. “Threats today are increasingly hiding under the cover of encryption inside normal flows of traffic. This is making it more and more difficult to detect, let alone stop them. With TLS evolving and being increasingly adopted, newer approaches to inspecting the traffic allows us to offer more comprehensive security services through deeper network visibility.”

Nubeva SKI (Session Key Intercept) OEM adoption is growing as the industry's answer for modern TLS decryption, allowing security and application monitoring systems to see into more traffic, with unparalleled price-performance and simplicity. This includes the latest version of the network security protocol, TLS 1.3, and its various implementations across datacenter, cloud, desktop, mobile, IoT, and 5G. Learn more about Nubeva at www.nubeva.com

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

For More Information:
Mary Korus
[email protected]
7146795180

ti?nf=ODI4MjA5MCM0MzAxNzUyIzIyMDg1NDg=
6c2de507-4144-4a17-9764-b4fa0b96dc38

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment