Athira Pharma to Present ATH-1017 Phase 1 Translational Data at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)

BOTHELL, Wash., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. ( ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that it will present clinical electroencephalogram (EEG) data, including in Alzheimer’s patients, from the Phase 1 a/b trial of its lead development candidate, ATH-1017, at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC). AAIC will be held July 26-30, 2021, virtually and in Denver.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Quantitative EEG as a translational measure for the assessment of ATH-1017 neurophysiological changes in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease

Poster Number: 56531

Presenter: Xue Hua, Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical Development, Research, Athira Pharma

Authors: Xue Hua1, Kevin Church1, William Walker1, Phillippe L’Hostis2, Larry Ereshefsky3,4, Hans J. Moebius1

1Athira Pharma, Inc.; 2Biotrial Core Lab, Drug Evaluation and Pharmacology Research; 3Follow the Molecule: CNS Consulting LLC, CA, 4Retired Professor and Program Head, University of Texas Health Sciences

The poster presentation will be available beginning at 8 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. ET Monday, July 26, on the AAIC meeting platform. The poster will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Athira website https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About ATH-1017

ATH-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function, in order to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. In addition to Alzheimer’s disease, ATH-1017 is designed to address the broader dementia population, including Parkinson’s disease dementia.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding ATH-1017 as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias; Athira’s platform technology and potential therapies; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira’s product candidates; the anticipated presentation of data; and Athira’s ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words and phrases such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” “continue,” and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary data for Athira’s ATH-1017 product candidate from the Phase 1a/b trials will not continue or persist; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical trials and/or Athira’s development of ATH-1017 may occur; future potential regulatory milestones of ATH-1017, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including impact on Athira’s clinical trial sites and contractors who act for or on Athira’s behalf, may be more severe and more prolonged than currently anticipated; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira’s product candidates; Athira’s research and development efforts and its ability to advance product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of Athira’s product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; while P300 latency is a functional measure that is highly correlated with cognition, Athira may not successfully establish a connection between these P300 latency results and improved cognition; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; regulatory uncertainty as a result of the new U.S. administration; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira’s clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.





