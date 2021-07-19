IAS Reveals New Priorities for U.S. Consumers in Post-Pandemic Era

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IAS Reveals New Priorities for U.S. Consumers in Post-Pandemic Era

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Research Shows Uptick in Consumer Spending and Engagement in Social Activities

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today released new research, Pandemic Effects: What's Next in Shifting Consumer Priorities, that examines how consumer behavior and spending habits will change as COVID-19 restrictions ease, providing insights for marketers on how they can best engage consumers through digital channels.

IAS_Pandemic_Effects_Research_Image.jpg

"Our latest research offers an essential look into the current state of consumer behavior as the state of COVID-19 protocols evolve," said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. "The pandemic transformed many shopping and social habits to their core. Consumers will maintain some new behaviors adopted during quarantine, while returning to other pre-pandemic activities, especially around physical shopping. Digital marketers should take these major shifts into consideration when designing their future campaigns in order to make every impression count."

As consumers reassess their social activities and where they spend their money post-pandemic, IAS's research indicates the following:

New Consumer Shopping & Dining Habits Place Convenience Front and Center
The research shows consumers prioritized convenience above all else during the height of the pandemic by shifting to more online shopping (59%), dining and cooking at home (53%), and using delivery and pick-up services (46%). Additionally, 83% of respondents indicated they will continue at least one of these activities once restrictions are lifted to maintain the convenience.

The Return of Social Activities: Americans Ready to Head Back to Restaurants & More
IAS found that consumers are looking forward to getting out after a year of lockdown protocols, with 65 percent of respondents naming dining out at restaurants as the number one social activity that they're looking forward to resuming. Additionally, consumers ranked vacation/seeing friends (61%), traveling (55%), and going to the movies (43%) as top priorities. 78% of consumers report feeling extremely or very comfortable engaging in social activities now that restrictions are easing.

Consumers Do Their Homework to Shop Smart Online & Support Small Businesses
Despite the readiness to resume in-person activities, consumers report they will maintain researching products online before purchasing, with 89 percent of consumers reporting their spending will increase or remain the same in the next year. Most Americans (75%) indicated they will stick with shopping at local and small businesses that may have struggled during the pandemic. However, 51% of U.S. consumers will now be splitting their time between online channels and physical stores, meaning brands need to align their online and offline strategies.

Brand Safety & Suitability Is a Must for Marketers Post-Pandemic
Brands can adapt to consumer preferences to make their digital ads even more effective as they engage key audiences post-pandemic. On average, 57% of U.S. consumers say they prefer to see advertising on safe, reputable sites or alongside relevant content.

This new research from IAS surveyed 991 U.S. consumers to understand how consumer behavior has changed in the past year and what behaviors will continue to evolve in 2022.

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Media Contact
Julie Nicholson
[email protected]

Integral_Ad_Science_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY47191&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ias-reveals-new-priorities-for-us-consumers-in-post-pandemic-era-301336274.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY47191&Transmission_Id=202107190600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY47191&DateId=20210719
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment