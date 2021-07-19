Townsquare CEO Bill Wilson Gives Exclusive Interview To Noble's Michael Kupinski; Townsquare Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

PR Newswire

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," or "we") announced today its recent participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek, and the date for the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results.

C-Suite Interview Series

Chief Executive Officer Bill Wilson recently sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski for an exclusive interview to discuss a variety of topics, including: the unique capabilities of the Townsquare management team to build and scale its profitable Digital businesses; its Digital First strategy and plans to grow its Digital revenue to $250 million within three years; why and how Townsquare Interactive was able to accelerate subscriber growth during the pandemic; and the power of local radio, in terms of top of the funnel marketing (including its strength in reach and its ability to build brand awareness), which combined with its digital solutions provides Townsquare a very differentiated position, among others. The interview, recorded on July 12, 2021 as part of Noble Capital Markets' C-Suite Interview Series by Channelchek is now available on Noble's Channelchek platform and on Townsquare's corporate website at www.townsquaremedia.com/equity-investors/events.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Townsquare will release second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday August 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13721452. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 10, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13721452. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 23,600 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com , and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsquare-ceo-bill-wilson-gives-exclusive-interview-to-nobles-michael-kupinski-townsquare-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2021-results-301336190.html

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.