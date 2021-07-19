One Equity Partners Completes Strategic Investment in Cicor Technologies Ltd.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

One Equity Partners Completes Strategic Investment in Cicor Technologies Ltd.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Investment Positions Leading Electronic Manufacturing Services Business for Transformative Growth in Highly Fragmented Market

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 29 percent stake in Cicor Technologies Ltd. ("Cicor" or "the Company") (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading Swiss provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), to become the Company's largest shareholder.

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Boudry, Switzerland, Cicor is a leading international manufacturer of highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and microelectronics and complete outsourcing services for electronic assembly and plastic injection molding. With over 2,000 employees across 10 production sites globally, the Company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense markets.

"Cicor is a premier European EMS company that is well-positioned to pursue new opportunities in a highly competitive market, where its strong engineering and design capabilities differentiate it from others in this space," said Chip Schorr, Senior Managing Director of OEP.

"We look forward to partnering with the talented management team, the Board of Directors and Cicor's other shareholders, and providing the company with the resources to support and accelerate its growth, both organically and through OEP's transformational acquisition strategy to create value for all stakeholders," added Konstantin Ryzhkov, Managing Director of OEP.

As part of the transaction, OEP Senior Managing Director Norma Corio and Ryzhkov have joined the Board of Directors of Cicor.

"We're excited to welcome One Equity Partners as a major shareholder in Cicor. They have deep expertise within the EMS sector and they share our growth vision for the business," said Alexander Hagemann, Chief Executive Officer of Cicor. "OEP's investment in Cicor will enable us to make the most of our robust pipeline of new business and evaluate potential strategic acquisition opportunities within the European EMS market."

OEP has experience investing in and building EMS and technology manufacturers. Most recently, the firm acquired Spartronics, a U.S. provider of electronic manufacturing services to the aerospace, healthcare and industrial markets, which it develops as a separate North American platform.

About One Equity Partners:
OEP is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About the Cicor Group:
The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 2000 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor supplies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY46861&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-equity-partners-completes-strategic-investment-in-cicor-technologies-ltd-301336112.html

SOURCE One Equity Partners

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY46861&Transmission_Id=202107190700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY46861&DateId=20210719
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment