Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, NIO Inc, Sells Trip.com Group, Alibaba Group Holding, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: REET, LPRO, BE, DNMR, CHPT, CHPT, CRL, TTEK, LB, CZR, CLVT, CREE, PLTR, 4LRA, LYFT, NVAX, PBCT, TECH, LI, KWT, DASH, CD, BSY, U, BNL, BEKE, OSH, 6CL0, MAC, FUTU, SAM, EPRT, BGNE, NSA, PDM, CXP, LSCC, IRT, AFIN, AIV, LSXMA, CPNG,

URTH, BNDX, NIO, JNK, V, ENPH, BND, SNPS, HTHT, IEMG, VWOB, BKNG, GS, EMB, UNH, ACN, AMZN, ECL, LLY, HD, SHW, WMT, AMGN, BA, CTAS, DE, XOM, NEE, ISRG, MRK, PLUG, CRM, TXN, MMM, ADI, CAT, CCK, DLR, HON, HBAN, IBM, TT, JNJ, MCD, WBA, WY, FTNT, PLD, AXP, CAH, CVX, EQIX, EL, INTC, JPM, K, MCHP, NKE, TRV, SBUX, SYK, TREX, DIS, WU, IQV, MRNA, UBER, WMG, SNOW, ATVI, ARE, UHAL, AVB, ITUB, BRK.B, CCL, CSCO, KO, COST, EQR, ESS, EXR, WELL, MRVL, MAA, PNC, PSA, O, SPG, SUI, TGT, VTR, WFC, CMG, TMUS, AWK, KDP, AGNC, TSLA, KKR, COR, HCA, NWSA, TWTR, TRUP, TDOC, TWLO, GDS, INVH, IR, ZS, DELL, DOW, TW, ZM, NET, ERUS, KSA, T, AMD, ADC, ALB, MO, ACC, ANSS, AIRC, WTRG, ADM, AVY, BXP, BDN, BG, CHRW, CVS, CPT, CPB, CNP, CHKP, CCEP, NNN, OFC, CUZ, SITC, DRH, DUK, DRE, EGP, EPR, ELS, EXPD, FRT, FR, FISV, FCX, GRMN, RHP, EQC, PEAK, HR, HIW, SVC, HST, ICE, IFF, IRM, KRC, KIM, KNX, LXP, MTB, MPW, MBT, MS, NHI, NTES, NTRS, OHI, OKE, PSB, PAYX, PFG, RPM, REG, SLG, SRE, SNA, LSI, STE, SHO, SYY, TROW, TDY, CUBE, USB, UDR, VNO, WPC, WAT, WRI, XLNX, DEI, MELI, PEB, TRNO, HPP, SBRA, STAG, RLJ, HZNP, VER, SPLK, PSX, CG, HTA, NOW, SRC, CONE, DOC, REXR, AMH, ESRT, GLPI, BRX, ALLY, CTRE, SYF, W, PGRE, STOR, APLE, CABO, RUN, HPE, IIPR, PK, JBGS, BKR, SE, VICI, COLD, BILI, PINS, TXG, PTON, ABNB, AGG, IXN, QAT, UAE, Reduced Positions: TCOM, LMT, BIDU, TMO, EDU, RNG, LULU, YUMC, CMS, MSFT, PTC, AVGO, MU, GL, VZ, WEC, DHR, JD, OKTA, VWO, FIS, ETN, TRU, PYPL, CVNA, CRWD, BEN, IP, IPG, LH, NEM, NI, OMC, PG, ROK, EVRG, ZTS, IGOV, SPY, TOK, ALL, AZO, BAC, SCHW, CI, CSGP, CMI, EOG, EW, LHX, HPQ, ITW, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, MKL, MMC, SPGI, NDAQ, ORLY, RNR, UNP, ANTM, EBAY, MSCI, DG, VNET, XYL, ABBV, KEYS, DT, PGNY, VNQI, AAP, AFL, AMT, AMP, ARW, BBY, BIO, BRO, CE, CGNX, CTSH, DHI, DISCA, DISH, ETR, ERIE, RE, EXC, EXPE, GD, GPN, HDB, MNST, HIG, HAS, HRL, HUM, INTU, JKHY, J, KSU, LVS, LEN, LNC, MGM, MOH, VTRS, NTAP, NDSN, NSC, ODFL, ORCL, PCAR, PPL, PH, PNW, PRU, PEG, PHM, RSG, RCL, XPO, DHC, SIRI, SO, LUV, STLD, TER, TEVA, TXT, TYL, URI, L, MLCO, DISCK, CHTR, MMYT, BAH, FLT, KMI, EPAM, QTS, CHGG, CYBR, ETSY, BKI, ATUS, SPOT, DOCU, PDD, ESTC, FOX, VNQ,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, NIO Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, sells Trip.com Group, Alibaba Group Holding, Lockheed Martin Corp, Autohome Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD. As of 2021Q2, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD owns 762 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sumitomo+mitsui+asset+management+company%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 636,823 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,131,291 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) - 849,567 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.13% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 1,254,981 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,538 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 368,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 111,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 60,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 702,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in NIO Inc by 962.41%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 167,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 293,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 333.93%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 70.70%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $276.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 766.46%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 103,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD reduced to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 42.66%. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD still held 195,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 46.12%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $377.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD still held 15,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 32.16%. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $179.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD still held 42,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 58.7%. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD still held 195,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD reduced to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 41.61%. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $273.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD still held 17,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD reduced to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 48%. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD still held 60,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.