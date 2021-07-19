Wd Rutherford Llc Buys SVB Financial Group, Chevron Corp, Logitech International SA, Sells Clorox Co, AT&T Inc, Coupa Software Inc

New Purchases: SIVB, CVX, LOGI, F, NET,

Added Positions: ELF, SHOP, SYK, MA, LEN, CRL, AMD, FTNT, HON, CMI, TMUS, DIS, TSM, UPS, USB, TSCO, TGT, TJX, SBUX, NEE, PAYX, MU, KR, KSU, GS, EBAY, DHR, CASY, AMT, STE, DGX, JWN,

Reduced Positions: ROKU, ALGN, GOOGL, NVDA, BURL, COUP, GOOG, CRWD, ABT, ATVI, DOCU, FAST, ZM, DLR,

Sold Out: CLX, T, CHGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SVB Financial Group, Chevron Corp, Logitech International SA, Ford Motor Co, The Walt Disney Co, sells Clorox Co, AT&T Inc, Coupa Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wd Rutherford Llc. As of 2021Q2, Wd Rutherford Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,600 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,111 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,448 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 10,436 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 8,784 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $561.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $117.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 39.62%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $189.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87.