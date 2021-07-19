Wd Rutherford Llc Buys SVB Financial Group, Chevron Corp, Logitech International SA, Sells Clorox Co, AT&T Inc, Coupa Software Inc

Logo
Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wd Rutherford Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SVB Financial Group, Chevron Corp, Logitech International SA, Ford Motor Co, The Walt Disney Co, sells Clorox Co, AT&T Inc, Coupa Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wd Rutherford Llc. As of 2021Q2, Wd Rutherford Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WD RUTHERFORD LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wd+rutherford+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WD RUTHERFORD LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,600 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,111 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,448 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 10,436 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 8,784 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $561.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $117.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 39.62%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $189.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of WD RUTHERFORD LLC.

