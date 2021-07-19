Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

- New Purchases: SPY,
- Added Positions: VEU, QQQ, IBB, TBT, XLF, DBA,
- Reduced Positions: SMH, KWEB, EWJ, XLC, XLK, XLI, EWG, VNQ, XLB,
- Sold Out: VCR, XBI, XLV, XHB, SGMLF, SGMLF,
For the details of Rye Brook Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rye+brook+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rye Brook Capital LLC
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 323,400 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.19%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,500 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,500 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.16%
- iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 63,940 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.65%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 75,800 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.59%
Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 323,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $357.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 63,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 305.19%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 124,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 61,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.Sold Out: Strategic Minerals Corp NL (SGMLF)
Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Strategic Minerals Corp NL. The sale prices were between $3.93 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $4.51.Sold Out: Strategic Minerals Corp NL (SGMLF)
Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Strategic Minerals Corp NL. The sale prices were between $3.93 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $4.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rye Brook Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Rye Brook Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rye Brook Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rye Brook Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rye Brook Capital LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment