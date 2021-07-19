Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

New Purchases: SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rye Brook Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rye Brook Capital LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 323,400 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.19% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,500 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,500 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.16% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 63,940 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.65% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 75,800 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.59%

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 323,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $357.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 63,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 305.19%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 124,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 61,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Strategic Minerals Corp NL. The sale prices were between $3.93 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $4.51.

