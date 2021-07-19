Pioneer Trust Bank N A Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: RTX, FSK,
- Added Positions: AMGN, CVX, TJX, NKE, AMZN, BA, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, BRK.B, MSFT, XOM, JPM, GOOGL, UNH, INTC, LMT, DHR, HD, PEP, DIS, CSCO, WFC, USB, HON, VMI, AAPL, CSX, SPY, GOOG, LOW, ORCL, ABBV, NEE, ITOT, CMCSA, KO, VZ, WMT,
- Sold Out: RAVN, BMY, FSKR, NVS, BAX, PM,
For the details of PIONEER TRUST BANK N A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+trust+bank+n+a/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PIONEER TRUST BANK N A
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,619 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,481 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 83,131 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 57,660 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 93,627 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 72.36%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 62,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)
Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.
