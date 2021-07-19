Pioneer Trust Bank N A Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pioneer Trust Bank N A Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pioneer Trust Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Chevron Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, The Home Depot Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Trust Bank N A. As of 2021Q2, Pioneer Trust Bank N A owns 70 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIONEER TRUST BANK N A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+trust+bank+n+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PIONEER TRUST BANK N A
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,619 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,481 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  3. Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 83,131 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 57,660 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 93,627 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 72.36%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 62,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of PIONEER TRUST BANK N A. Also check out:

1. PIONEER TRUST BANK N A's Undervalued Stocks
2. PIONEER TRUST BANK N A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PIONEER TRUST BANK N A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PIONEER TRUST BANK N A keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider