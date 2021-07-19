Pioneer Trust Bank N A Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: RTX, FSK,

Added Positions: AMGN, CVX, TJX, NKE, AMZN, BA, PYPL,

Reduced Positions: MRK, BRK.B, MSFT, XOM, JPM, GOOGL, UNH, INTC, LMT, DHR, HD, PEP, DIS, CSCO, WFC, USB, HON, VMI, AAPL, CSX, SPY, GOOG, LOW, ORCL, ABBV, NEE, ITOT, CMCSA, KO, VZ, WMT,

Sold Out: RAVN, BMY, FSKR, NVS, BAX, PM,

Investment company Pioneer Trust Bank N A Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Chevron Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, The Home Depot Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Trust Bank N A. As of 2021Q2, Pioneer Trust Bank N A owns 70 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,619 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,481 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 83,131 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 57,660 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76% Nike Inc (NKE) - 93,627 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 72.36%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 62,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.