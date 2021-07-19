Braskem's Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene for 3D Printing Launches in the Ultimaker Marketplace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Braskem's Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene for 3D Printing Launches in the Ultimaker Marketplace

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Braskem's Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Filament is Strong, Lightweight and Exceptionally Rigid making it Ideal for Automotive, Aerospace, Nautical, and Sporting Goods Applications

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, announces today its carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) filament ("CF-PP") ("FL900PP-CF") for 3D printing and additive manufacturing is now available in the Ultimaker Marketplace.

Carbon_Fiber_Reinforced_Polypropylene_Spool.jpg

"We are pleased to welcome Braskem to the Ultimaker Material Alliance! The addition of Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced PP filament print profile in the Ultimaker Marketplace brings an engineering grade composite (100% recycled carbon fiber is used) with a truly compelling slate of product attributes that is also very easy to print. By having Braskem's FL900PP-CF on our marketplace platform we unlock applications such as functional prototypes, tooling and end-use parts that require heightened dimensional stability under operating conditions, while maintaining the inherent chemical resistance, low density, toughness and watertight ability of PP. Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced PP filament is a unique and a genuinely valuable addition to our impressive material partner program," says Andrea Gasperini, Partner & Ecosystem Development Manager at Ultimaker.

Braskem Polypropylene 3D Printing Filament Reinforced with Carbon Fiber – Key Attributes:

  • 100% recycled carbon fiber content
  • High stiffness and strength - 6x stronger than traditional PP filaments
  • Optimized for high resolution printing
  • Lightweight / low density
  • Excellent chemical resistance
  • Low shrinkage / warpage
  • Highly water resistant - does not absorb moisture, no drying needed

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, stated, "We are excited to have Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament featured in the Ultimaker Marketplace. This is a testament to the innovation, exceptional product attributes, and high-quality of our polypropylene for additive manufacturing. Regardless if you are a start-up, university, equipment manufacturer, converter, compounder, or brand owner, Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament is breaking new ground in terms of pushing the boundaries of 3D printing design and engineering possibilities."

Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament spools are designed to be used for both industrial as well as personal 3D printing applications making them a great choice for rapid prototyping, custom product design, lightweighting, optimizing geometries, and designing spare parts. Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filaments are available in both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters to fit a wide range of 3D printer applications.

To access Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) filament ("CF-PP") ("FL900PP-CF") on the Ultimaker Marketplace site please visit: https://marketplace.ultimaker.com/app/cura/materials/1234567/FL900PPCF. Braskem is committed to a carbon neutral circular economy. In 2018, Braskem committed to 100% of plastic packaging being reused, recycled, or recovered by 2040. As part of its evolving sustainable development strategy, Braskem also announced additional commitments to mitigate climate change, eliminate plastic waste, and provide solutions for recycled products in its markets. In line with Braskem's commitments, this product is made from 100% recycled carbon fiber supplied by Vartega and optimized for use with Braskem's polypropylene. Every box of Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament sold will include information about how to recycle the used carbon fiber filament through this program.

For more information about Braskem's additive manufacturing portfolio including filaments, powders for fused filament fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and high-speed pellet extrusion, please visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.

ABOUT ULTIMAKER

Established in 2011, Ultimaker is on a mission to accelerate the world's transformation to flexible, empowering and sustainable solutions. 380 employees collaborate globally to deliver a platform that enables customers to take full advantage of the unique Ultimaker Ecosystem that offers the largest diversity of 3D printing products and services in the industry. Ultimaker provides a seamless integration of hardware, software and materials that simply works. For more information, visit https://ultimaker.com.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$58.5 billion (US$11.4 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit

www.braskem.com/usa.

Braskem on English social media:
www.facebook.com/BraskemGlobal
www.linkedin.com/company/braskem
www.twitter.com/BraskemSA

Braskem_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH45108&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braskems-carbon-fiber-reinforced-polypropylene-for-3d-printing-launches-in-the-ultimaker-marketplace-301336327.html

SOURCE Braskem

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH45108&Transmission_Id=202107190800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH45108&DateId=20210719
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment