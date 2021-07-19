Braskem's Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene for 3D Printing Launches in the Ultimaker Marketplace

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, announces today its carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) filament ("CF-PP") ("FL900PP-CF") for 3D printing and additive manufacturing is now available in the Ultimaker Marketplace.

"We are pleased to welcome Braskem to the Ultimaker Material Alliance! The addition of Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced PP filament print profile in the Ultimaker Marketplace brings an engineering grade composite (100% recycled carbon fiber is used) with a truly compelling slate of product attributes that is also very easy to print. By having Braskem's FL900PP-CF on our marketplace platform we unlock applications such as functional prototypes, tooling and end-use parts that require heightened dimensional stability under operating conditions, while maintaining the inherent chemical resistance, low density, toughness and watertight ability of PP. Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced PP filament is a unique and a genuinely valuable addition to our impressive material partner program," says Andrea Gasperini, Partner & Ecosystem Development Manager at Ultimaker.

Braskem Polypropylene 3D Printing Filament Reinforced with Carbon Fiber – Key Attributes:

100% recycled carbon fiber content

High stiffness and strength - 6x stronger than traditional PP filaments

Optimized for high resolution printing

Lightweight / low density

Excellent chemical resistance

Low shrinkage / warpage

Highly water resistant - does not absorb moisture, no drying needed

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, stated, "We are excited to have Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament featured in the Ultimaker Marketplace. This is a testament to the innovation, exceptional product attributes, and high-quality of our polypropylene for additive manufacturing. Regardless if you are a start-up, university, equipment manufacturer, converter, compounder, or brand owner, Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament is breaking new ground in terms of pushing the boundaries of 3D printing design and engineering possibilities."

Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament spools are designed to be used for both industrial as well as personal 3D printing applications making them a great choice for rapid prototyping, custom product design, lightweighting, optimizing geometries, and designing spare parts. Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filaments are available in both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters to fit a wide range of 3D printer applications.

To access Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) filament ("CF-PP") ("FL900PP-CF") on the Ultimaker Marketplace site please visit: https://marketplace.ultimaker.com/app/cura/materials/1234567/FL900PPCF. Braskem is committed to a carbon neutral circular economy. In 2018, Braskem committed to 100% of plastic packaging being reused, recycled, or recovered by 2040. As part of its evolving sustainable development strategy, Braskem also announced additional commitments to mitigate climate change, eliminate plastic waste, and provide solutions for recycled products in its markets. In line with Braskem's commitments, this product is made from 100% recycled carbon fiber supplied by Vartega and optimized for use with Braskem's polypropylene. Every box of Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament sold will include information about how to recycle the used carbon fiber filament through this program.

For more information about Braskem's additive manufacturing portfolio including filaments, powders for fused filament fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and high-speed pellet extrusion, please visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.

ABOUT ULTIMAKER

Established in 2011, Ultimaker is on a mission to accelerate the world's transformation to flexible, empowering and sustainable solutions. 380 employees collaborate globally to deliver a platform that enables customers to take full advantage of the unique Ultimaker Ecosystem that offers the largest diversity of 3D printing products and services in the industry. Ultimaker provides a seamless integration of hardware, software and materials that simply works. For more information, visit https://ultimaker.com .

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$58.5 billion (US$11.4 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit

www.braskem.com/usa .

