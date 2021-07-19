Only at Applebee's® Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney's Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate Dinner and a Movie

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Only at Applebee's® Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney's Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate Dinner and a Movie

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Summertime is the right time for dinner and a movie, and Applebee’s and Disney are teaming up to bring that great combination to life! Beginning today through August 15, Applebee’s is offering all guestsFREE%2A+movie+tickets to the latest summer movie, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, in theaters July 30 or available on Disney+ with Premier Access. Enjoy a free movie ticket with every $25 spent in one transaction at Applebee’s. Valid for dine-in, To Go, or Applebee’s Delivery, get up to four movie tickets for you and your friends and family to enjoy a night out, valued up to $15 per ticket. Get ready for an adventure!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005031/en/

Jungle_Cruise_1.jpg

Only at Applebee’s® Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate Dinner and a Movie (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With friends and family reuniting this summer, we’re collaborating with Disney to bring back the family-favorite tradition of dinner and a movie,” says Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “Gather your crew and cruise over to your neighborhood Applebee’s to order some of your favorites for your ticket to see the all-new movie, Disney’s Jungle Cruise.”

Join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. You don’t want to miss out on the highly anticipated summer adventure; so, hurry into Applebee’s for your FREE* movie ticket from Fandango!

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com%2Frestaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests+can+sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time, receive 1 Movie Ticket to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise with every $25 purchase made in one transaction at Applebee’s.Minimum purchase excludes tax, gratuity, gift card purchases, and alcohol (CA only). Additional restrictions apply. Movie ticket distributed through Fandango.Fandango Promotional Code (“Code”) is good towards the purchase of between one (1) and four (4) movie ticket(s) dependent on qualifying spend (up to $15 per total ticket and convenience fee value) to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Code is void if not redeemed by 9/30/2021. Limit 4 movie tickets per person. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango’s Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com%2Fterms-and-policies. See www.activaterewards.com%2FApplebees%2FDetails for full details.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s had 1,705 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of March 31, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fapplebees+%0A
For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]

About Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

Social Media

Website and Mobile site: Disney.com%2FJungleCruise+%0A
Like us on Facebook: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FJungleCruise%2F+%0A
Follow us on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FJungleCruise+%0A
Instagram: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fdisneysjunglecruise%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210719005031r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005031/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment