Only at Applebee's® Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney's Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate Dinner and a Movie

Summertime is the right time for dinner and a movie, and Applebee’s and Disney are teaming up to bring that great combination to life! Beginning today through August 15, Applebee’s is offering all guestsFREE%2A+movie+tickets to the latest summer movie, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, in theaters July 30 or available on Disney+ with Premier Access. Enjoy a free movie ticket with every $25 spent in one transaction at Applebee’s. Valid for dine-in, To Go, or Applebee’s Delivery, get up to four movie tickets for you and your friends and family to enjoy a night out, valued up to $15 per ticket. Get ready for an adventure!

“With friends and family reuniting this summer, we’re collaborating with Disney to bring back the family-favorite tradition of dinner and a movie,” says Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “Gather your crew and cruise over to your neighborhood Applebee’s to order some of your favorites for your ticket to see the all-new movie, Disney’s Jungle Cruise.”

Join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. You don’t want to miss out on the highly anticipated summer adventure; so, hurry into Applebee’s for your FREE* movie ticket from Fandango!

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com%2Frestaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests+can+sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time, receive 1 Movie Ticket to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise with every $25 purchase made in one transaction at Applebee’s.Minimum purchase excludes tax, gratuity, gift card purchases, and alcohol (CA only). Additional restrictions apply. Movie ticket distributed through Fandango.Fandango Promotional Code (“Code”) is good towards the purchase of between one (1) and four (4) movie ticket(s) dependent on qualifying spend (up to $15 per total ticket and convenience fee value) to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Code is void if not redeemed by 9/30/2021. Limit 4 movie tickets per person. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango’s Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com%2Fterms-and-policies. See www.activaterewards.com%2FApplebees%2FDetails for full details.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s had 1,705 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of March 31, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

