Vontier to Acquire DRB Systems, LLC for Approximately $965 Million and Provides Update on Second Quarter 2021 Finanical Performance

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DRB Systems, LLC (“DRB”), a leading provider of point of sale, workflow software, and control solutions to the car wash industry, from affiliates of New Mountain Capital LLC for approximately $965 million in cash. The acquisition will be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and will be financed with available cash and proceeds from borrowings under Vontier’s credit facilities. Vontier anticipates that the acquisition will close in the third quarter of 2021.

Headquartered in Akron, OH, DRB was founded in 1984 and employs more than 500 people across North America. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands includes DRB Tunnel Solutions, DRB In-Bay Solutions (formerly Unitec®), Suds Creative™, eGenuity®, Washify®, InvoMax™, Auto Data™ and Sage Microsystems™. DRB is owned by New Mountain Capital, a New York-based investment firm.

Mark Morelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vontier, stated: “The acquisition of DRB is expected to accelerate our portfolio diversification strategy toward long-term secular growth drivers in attractive markets and establish a $500 million Retail Solutions portfolio. DRB’s focus on technology and software solutions complements our existing point of sale and payment offerings and enhances our growth and recurring revenue profile, profitability, and free cash flow generation.

The acquisition of DRB aligns with our smart infrastructure focus and provides compelling expansion opportunities beyond its current end markets. Furthermore, entry into the high-value segment of the car wash industry positions Vontier to increasingly benefit from the growing demand for clean, efficient mobility solutions and key trends including autonomous vehicles and water conservation. We look forward to working with the DRB team to deliver an expanded suite of solutions to meet the industry’s rapidly increasing needs for technology and workflow expertise.”

Vontier expects DRB to generate approximately $170 million of revenue in 2021 with mid-20% operating margins and is expected to have a high-single digit long-term growth rate. The purchase price for the acquisition is approximately $965 million and includes an approximate $130 million deferred tax asset, which we expect to be able to utilize over the next 15 years.

Peter Masucci, Managing Director of New Mountain Capital stated, “We’re proud of the successful partnership with DRB and the tremendous business building that took place since our investment in October 2017. Under New Mountain Capital’s ownership, DRB experienced significant growth while tripling dollars spent on product development and innovation. We thank DRB’s management team and employees and wish Vontier continued success with DRB in the years ahead.”

VONTIER SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRELIMINARY RESULTS

Vontier also announced today that it expects second quarter 2021 core revenue growth and adjusted diluted net earnings per share to be above the Company’s previously announced guidance, driven primarily by increased demand for Retail Solutions and Auto Repair offerings.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier’s innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier’s history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit, net lease real estate and public equity funds with over $30 billion in assets under management. New Mountain Capital seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. Additional information about New Mountain Capital is available at www.newmountaincapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

