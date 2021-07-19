Payoneer Global Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 11, 2021

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after market close.

The company will host a live audio webcast to discuss financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Levine, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.payoneer.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

