Biocept to Participate in Two July Investment Conferences

Biocept%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that Michael Nall, President and CEO, will participate at the following investment conferences:

Brookline Capital Markets Newport Symposium, “Transformative Biotech – Cancer, Rare Diseases, and Viruses,” which will feature group and one-on-one investor meetings and panel discussions with scientific and industry experts. The conference is being held in Newport, R.I. on July 26.

A.G.P.’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference, which will feature one-on-one investor meetings. The conference is being held on July 29.

The Biocept Investor Presentation is available here.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept’s patented Target Selector™ technology captures and quantitatively analyzes CSF tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005137/en/