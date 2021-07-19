Brazil Minerals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 21, 2021

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Minerals, Inc. ( BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resources Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. ET for 30 minutes. Please register at the link below to be able to attend and to receive any update and/or follow-up that is released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479677&tp_key=2d44faef25&sti=bmix

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live, interactive online event which will give members of the investment community and existing shareholders the opportunity to hear about the Company directly from its management team. If registered attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. ( BMIX) is an exploration company with two hard-rock lithium projects, as well as projects in other highly strategic minerals such as rare earths, titanium, nickel and cobalt. In addition, Brazil Minerals owns a majority stake in Apollo Resources Corp., a private company developing its first iron mine, and a minority stake in Jupiter Gold Corporation ( JUPGF), which is developing two large gold projects and a quartzite mine. Brazil Minerals is well-positioned in the growing ESG space. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

