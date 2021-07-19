NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Partners with Harrow Health's ImprimisRx® to Promote Prescription Avenova

NovaBay%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market, announces it has partnered with ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, to promote prescription Avenova. ImprimisRx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), will provide NovaBay with national sales, marketing, and distribution support for its FDA-cleared 0.01% hypochlorous acid Avenova in 40 ml bottles. Avenova is a clinically proven antimicrobial lid and lash solution for the management of numerous chronic eye conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005026/en/

“ImprimisRx has proven success in commercializing high-quality products through its nationwide customer base of thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists, making it an ideal partner for expanding the reach of Avenova,” said Justin Hall, President and CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. “Leveraging our established brand through this partnership is very exciting. ImprimisRx, through its highly innovative model, has streamlined the ordering and delivering of products by eliminating many layers in the traditional pharmaceutical value chain. Under the new agreement with ImprimisRx, we can now cost-efficiently expand Avenova’s reach within the prescription channel by better engaging with ophthalmologists and optometrists, making prescription Avenova even more accessible than ever before.”

Avenova addresses a large and rapidly growing dry eye market that includes 30 million Americans suffering from chronic eye conditions like blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction. It is the only lid and lash spray formulated with NovaBay’s patented pure hypochlorous acid and is safe and gentle for everyday use. Ophthalmologists and optometrists typically prescribe Avenova before and after cataract and Lasik procedures, making it a complementary treatment for many of ImprimisRx’s existing products.

“Avenova is a compelling addition to our expanding ImprimisRx ophthalmic product portfolio,” said John Saharek, President of ImprimisRx. “As the only lid and lash spray clinically proven to address the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye, we believe Avenova supports our long‑standing commitment to providing customers with simple and easy access to innovative high-quality medications. As we have with other partners, we look forward to working with NovaBay to enhance the commercial success of prescription Avenova and to significantly build customer demand within the large and attractive ophthalmic market.”

About ImprimisRx

ImprimisRx is one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with 40 proprietary ophthalmic formulations. For more information about ImprimisRx, including product ordering instructions, please visit imprimisrx.com.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns and operates ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic eye disease. Harrow Health also holds equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries. Harrow Health also owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on high-quality, differentiated, anti-infective consumer products: Avenova%26reg%3B, the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, CelleRx%26reg%3B+Clinical+Reset%26trade%3B, a breakthrough product in the beauty category, and NeutroPhase® Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound healing. NovaBay’s products are formulated with its patented, pure, stable, pharmaceutical-grade hypochlorous acid that replicates the antimicrobial chemicals used by white blood cells to fight infection. NovaBay’s hypochlorous acid products do not cause stinging or irritation, are non‑toxic and non-sensitizing, making them completely safe for regular use. Avenova is the only commercial hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray product clinically proven to reduce bacterial load on ocular skin surfaces, thus effectively addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward‑looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our current product offerings and marketing efforts, the financial impact of our partnerships, and any future revenue that may result from selling these products, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Harrow Health Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any future health epidemics on our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; market acceptance of the Company’s formulations and challenges related to the marketing of the Company’s formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005026/en/