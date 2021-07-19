Keep School Going This Year with Products and Solutions for Students, Parents and Teachers from Office Depot

Office Depot is committed to being the trusted partner to students, parents and teachers during a highly anticipated back-to-school season. From notebooks to Chromebooks, pencils to styluses, crayons to hand sanitizer, Office Depot has the products, services, and solutions to give everyone the peace of mind that kids can learn wherever, whenever, and however they need to all season long.

“Back-to-school shopping has always been a memorable tradition, especially this year as more schools are expected to return to in-person learning,” said John Gannfors, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. “We want everyone to know that no matter what the school year looks like, Office Depot is committed to keeping school going. This means providing everything from basic back-to-school essentials to the latest technology solutions to 30-minute in-store pickup for any last-minute learning needs.”

Customers can conquer their back-to-school shopping lists this year online at Office Depot’s Back+to+School+Shopping+Headquarters or at their neighborhood Office+Depot+or+OfficeMax+store, with opportunities to save on our best-selling school supplies throughout the season, a top-notch selection of top-brand learning essentials and convenient shopping options, including:

Ways to Save

Low Prices All Season Long: Customers can save up to 55% off Office Depot’s best-selling schools supplies in store and online, through Saturday, Sept. 25.

Customers can save up to 55% off Office Depot’s best-selling schools supplies in store and online, through Saturday, Sept. 25. Weekly Online Deals: Every Thursday – Sunday until Saturday, Sept. 4, Office Depot will offer hot new deals each week on backpacks and other school essentials online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app. Customers can also enjoy exclusive savings opportunities for select purchases when they order online and pick up in store or curbside during this time.

Every Thursday – Sunday until Saturday, Sept. 4, Office Depot will offer hot new deals each week on backpacks and other school essentials online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app. Customers can also enjoy exclusive savings opportunities for select purchases when they order online and pick up in store or curbside during this time. In-store Savings for Teachers: Teachers who are Office+Depot%26reg%3B+OfficeMax%26reg%3B+Rewards members can visit officedepot.com%2Fteachers to get a coupon for 20% back in rewards on a qualifying in-store purchase and all teachers can get 40% off print services for new classroom posters, instructional materials, student activities and assignments, name tags and more when they present a valid teacher ID in store at checkout. Both offers are valid through Thursday, Sept. 30.

Flexible Tech and Furniture Solutions

Computers and Tech Support: Learn and play from anywhere with tech bundles that are flexible with your schedule and needs and perfect for students on the go. From HP Chromebooks to Lenovo laptops, stay connected to teachers, peers and family while storing projects, photos, games and downloads with ease. Customers can also purchase a 24%2F7+Tech+Support+plan for help managing and securing their device for total tech peace of mind at home or on the go.

Learn and play from anywhere with tech bundles that are flexible with your schedule and needs and perfect for students on the go. From HP Chromebooks to Lenovo laptops, stay connected to teachers, peers and family while storing projects, photos, games and downloads with ease. Customers can also purchase a 24%2F7+Tech+Support+plan for help managing and securing their device for total tech peace of mind at home or on the go. Printers: Save time and print from anywhere with the Epson%26reg%3B+Expression%26reg%3B+Premium+XP-6100+Wireless+InkJet+All-In-One+Color+Printer.By using app-based mobile printing or voice assistant, printing assignments, reports and posters has never been simpler.

Save time and print from anywhere with the Epson%26reg%3B+Expression%26reg%3B+Premium+XP-6100+Wireless+InkJet+All-In-One+Color+Printer.By using app-based mobile printing or voice assistant, printing assignments, reports and posters has never been simpler. Productive Learning Space: Create the comfortable and flexible study space you need to stay focused with furniture and seating from Brenton+Studio%26reg%3B, Elle+D%26eacute%3Bcor, Realspace%26reg%3B, Serta%26reg%3B and more.

Core Supplies

Health & Wellness: Office Depot is a one-stop shop for back-to-school health and wellness solutions with an assortment of personal protective equipment (PPE), personal hygiene and antimicrobial products, which will be top-of-mind to create a cleaner and healthier workspace. Choose from a wide assortment of PPE products, including hand sanitizer, masks, thermometers and more as well as school supplies that have antimicrobial treatment to help protect against the growth of bacteria like this 2-pocket+paper+folder, composition+book and 3-ring+pencil+pouch treated with Microban® and BIC%26reg%3B+Prevaguard+Round+Stic and BIC%26reg%3B+Prevaguard+Clic+Stic pens.

Office Depot is a one-stop shop for back-to-school health and wellness solutions with an assortment of personal protective equipment (PPE), personal hygiene and antimicrobial products, which will be top-of-mind to create a cleaner and healthier workspace. Choose from a wide assortment of PPE products, including hand sanitizer, masks, thermometers and more as well as school supplies that have antimicrobial treatment to help protect against the growth of bacteria like this 2-pocket+paper+folder, composition+book and 3-ring+pencil+pouch treated with Microban® and BIC%26reg%3B+Prevaguard+Round+Stic and BIC%26reg%3B+Prevaguard+Clic+Stic pens. Brand Name Backpacks and Lunch Gear: Bring bright colors and versatility back to class with backpacks+and+lunch+gear from top brands like JanSport, Head, High Sierra, Speck, Volkano, Wenger and more. For top considerations for selecting the best backpack for your student, click here for Office Depot’s ultimate backpack buying guide.

Bring bright colors and versatility back to class with backpacks+and+lunch+gear from top brands like JanSport, Head, High Sierra, Speck, Volkano, Wenger and more. For top considerations for selecting the best backpack for your student, click here for Office Depot’s ultimate backpack buying guide. TUL® Limited Edition Collection: Freshen up your note-taking and get your brilliant ideas down on paper with the TUL+Limited+Edition+Collection, available exclusively at Office Depot. Specially designed for students, teachers and business professionals alike, this collection offers trend-setting new colors, soft-touch covers and countless ways to help keep you organized, creative and productive all year.

Freshen up your note-taking and get your brilliant ideas down on paper with the TUL+Limited+Edition+Collection, available exclusively at Office Depot. Specially designed for students, teachers and business professionals alike, this collection offers trend-setting new colors, soft-touch covers and countless ways to help keep you organized, creative and productive all year. Fashionable Core Supplies: Stand out and get organized with new Office Depot® Brand exclusive assortments of notebooks, composition books, folders and binders in fun patterns and colors.

Convenient Shopping & Delivery Options

30-Minute+In-Store+and+Curbside+Pickup : No matter what’s on your back-to-school shopping list, get it faster with Office Depot’s newly enhanced 30-minute+in-store+and+curbside+pickupthatnow guarantees orders in 30 minutes or less, or get a coupon for $5 off the next qualifying purchase.

No matter what’s on your back-to-school shopping list, get it faster with Office Depot’s newly enhanced 30-minute+in-store+and+curbside+pickupthatnow guarantees orders in 30 minutes or less, or get a coupon for $5 off the next qualifying purchase. Same-Day+Delivery: Qualifying orders are available for same-day delivery. Simply place an order, choose a delivery window that’s convenient for you, and the products will be delivered to your door in as little as one hour.

Qualifying orders are available for same-day delivery. Simply place an order, choose a delivery window that’s convenient for you, and the products will be delivered to your door in as little as one hour. Same-Day+Printing+Services : A wide portfolio of print solutions including flyers, signs, posters, banners, marketing materials and more, are available for same-day pick-up. Qualifying orders must be placed in-store or online for in-store pickup by 2 p.m. local time and Same-Day Service must be requested at time of order.

A wide portfolio of print solutions including flyers, signs, posters, banners, marketing materials and more, are available for same-day pick-up. Qualifying orders must be placed in-store or online for in-store pickup by 2 p.m. local time and Same-Day Service must be requested at time of order. Free+Next-Business+Day+Delivery: Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders and get free next business-day delivery.

Office Depot also remains committed to empowering education through the company’s annual Start+Proud® backpack and school supply program benefiting Title I schools nationwide. In addition, parents, students and teachers can feel good about back-to-school shopping at Office Depot by simultaneously supporting local schools through the company’s Give+Back+to+Schools program, which gives 5% back in credits to local schools on qualifying purchases when shoppers provide their school name or ID number. Through a partnership with Round It Up America®, customers can also help connect local Title I schools with much-needed school supplies by making a donation at the checkout counter of their nearest Office Depot or OfficeMax retail location, now through Saturday, Sept. 25.

For more information on how students, parents and teachers can ace school from anywhere, visit Office Depot’s online Back+to+School+Shopping+Headquarters, an Office Depot or OfficeMax store+near+you, or download the Office Depot mobile+app.

