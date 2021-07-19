Logo
KnowBe4 Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. ( KNBE), today announced that it expects to release financial results for its second quarter of 2021 before market on August 2, 2021. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:30am ET to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s Investor Relations Website prior to the conference call, and the archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call. The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

When: August 2, 2021
Time: 8:30am ET
Conference Call: (833) 529-0227 (US/Canada Toll Free) or (236) 738-2273
Conference ID: 4665104
Webcast: https://investors.knowbe4.com/investor-relations

About KnowBe4 Inc.
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Available Information
KnowBe4 announces material information to the public about KnowBe4, its products, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, its Investor Relations website (investors.knowbe4.com), its Twitter accounts (@KnowBe4), and its blogs (including: blog.knowbe4.com/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

© 2021 KnowBe4, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

Investor Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc.
Ken Talanian
[email protected]

Public Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc
Kathy Wattman
[email protected]

