ShiftPixy to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform, today announced that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The company’s virtual presentation will take place at 12:30 ET and can be accessed here (pre-registration recommended).

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is designed to be an effective way for public companies to present and communicate with the investment community in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (PIXY) provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

ShiftPixy Cautionary Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of the Company, could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the nature of the Company’s business model; the Company’s ability to execute its vision and growth strategy; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients; the Company’s ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect the Company’s business and its ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into its business model, as necessary; the Company’s ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect its business; risks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic or any other events that could cause wide-scale business disruptions; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; the Company’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on November 30, 2020, as amended on January 12, 2021, and its periodic and current reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 15, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information in this press release shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of the Company, is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the "SEC Filings" subsection of the "Investor Information" section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.shiftpixy.com%2Ffinancial-information%2Fsec-filings, or directly from the SEC’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

Consistent with the SEC’s April 2013 guidance on using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to make corporate disclosures and announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD, the Company is alerting investors and other members of the general public that the Company will provide updates on operations and progress required to be disclosed under Regulation FD through its social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Investors, potential investors, shareholders and individuals interested in the Company are encouraged to keep informed by following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005187/en/

