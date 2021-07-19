Logo
Arena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Doug Manion, M.D., F.R.C.P. (C), as Executive Vice President of Research & Development

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Arena+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced the appointment of Douglas J. Manion, M.D., F.R.C.P. (C), as Executive Vice President of Research & Development, reporting to Amit D. Munshi, President and CEO of Arena. Dr. Manion brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience spanning three large companies, including work in all of Arena's therapeutic areas.

"We are excited to have Dr. Manion join the Arena team," said Mr. Munshi. "Doug has leadership experience across all aspects of research and development, as well as extensive international experience, which will guide Arena R&D as we continue to grow and progress our portfolio."

"I was attracted by the breadth and quality of Arena's portfolio, the experienced and diverse senior leadership team and Board of Directors, and the entrepreneurial culture," added Dr. Manion. "I'm looking forward to joining Arena in its journey growing a vibrant, sustainable enterprise to deliver important medicines to patients."

Dr. Manion joins Arena after serving as CEO of Kleo Phamaceuticals, a private biotechnology company focused on innovative small molecule immunotherapeutics, from 2017 until its acquisition by Biohaven Holdings in January 2021. Previously Dr. Manion was Senior Vice President, Head of Specialty Development and Head R&D Japan and China at Bristol-Myers Squibb. During his 11-year tenure at BMS, he held leadership roles overseeing global clinical research, clinical development, pharmacovigilance and biostatistics, across various therapeutic areas, including virology, immunology, neurology, cardiology, metabolic diseases, genetically-defined diseases and fibrosis. Dr. Manion's previous biopharmaceutical experience includes progressive leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont Pharmaceuticals, and DuPont Merck Pharmaceuticals. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Ottawa in Ontario Canada. Dr. Manion serves on the Board of Directors of Celleron Therapeutics and Lakewood-Amedex.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA+Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.

We are developing a richly diversified portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology. Our pipeline includes four investigational medicines in eight indications and eleven ongoing or planned clinical trials. To fuel our growth, we are unlocking the value of our historical GPCR research with a sustainable discovery engine for broad portfolio expansion.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Dr. Manion's expected contributions and Arena's purpose, work, ideas, portfolio, pipeline, ongoing and planned clinical trials, discovery engine, and portfolio expansion. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210719005111r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005111/en/

