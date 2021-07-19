Logo
Alpine 4 Holdings Expects to Report Q2 2021 Revenue Growth of 54% over Q2 2020

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 19, 2021

PHOENIX, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings (OTCQB: ALPP) announced today that it is providing preliminary guidance for its Q2 2021 sales. The company expects to report, for the period ending Q2 2021, sales of $14 million, which is revenue growth of approximately 54% over Q2 2020. The company also anticipates that Q3 will grow to over $18 million.

Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4 CEO, had this to say: "This quarter's success was led by A4 Manufacturing and its subsidiaries Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. and Alternative Labs, LLC. Both companies are firing on all cylinders, and further growth is expected for Q3 and Q4 due to the robust demand from their customer base. It is noteworthy, that Alternative Labs, LLC. and Thermal Dynamics International Inc., were acquired one month after the quarter had begun. It is for this reason that one month of their revenue will not be reflected in Alpine's Q2. Company-wide gross profit margin is also improving, with only A4 Construction Services lagging at the moment. The subsidiaries that constitute A4 Construction Services continue to face increased material shortages and costs, working against their profit margins. We expect these margins to continue improving in Q3 and Q4 2021, normalizing in Q1 2022. Additionally, Q2 2021 brought increased spending on R&D for A4 Aerospace, Inc. and will continue for the near future as we build out our G1, G2, and US-1 airframes and avionics platforms. This continued investment into R&D is driven by our anticipation of sales beginning in Q3 and Q4. I look forward to discussing Q2 further in August after we release our next 10Q."

Contact: Ian Kantrowitz, VP of Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.alpine4.com

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new Holdings, including brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

favicon.png?sn=LA46854&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-4-holdings-expects-to-report-q2-2021-revenue-growth-of-54-over-q2-2020-301336109.html

SOURCE Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

