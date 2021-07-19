Logo
Ross Stores Opens 30 New Locations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

On Track To Open 60 Stores In 2021

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., July 19, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores recently opened 22 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and eight dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 11 different states in June and July. These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 60 new stores – 40 Ross and 20 dd's DISCOUNTS – during fiscal 2021.

"These recent openings reflect our ongoing commitment to expanding our two chains," said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development. "This summer, we expanded our presence in our largest markets of California, Florida, and Texas, and also added locations in newer states, including Illinois for dd's as well as Ohio and West Virginia for Ross. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to grow to at least 2,400 Ross Dress for Less and 600 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate a total of 1,896 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $12.5 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,611 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 285 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact:

Connie Kao


Group Vice President, Investor & Media Relations


(925) 965-4668


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF46422&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ross-stores-opens-30-new-locations-301335895.html

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF46422&Transmission_Id=202107190830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF46422&DateId=20210719
