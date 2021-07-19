Inspira Technologies and Ben-Gurion University Have Developed a Platform Designed to Prevent Blood Clotting in Inspira's ART System

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Inspira Technologies and Ben-Gurion University Have Developed a Platform Designed to Prevent Blood Clotting in Inspira's ART System

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

An oxygen releasing microbubble platform

PR Newswire

RA'ANANA, Israel, July 19, 2021

RA'ANANA, Israel, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW), a breakthrough respiratory medical technology leader, announced today the completion of a development relating to the potential prevention of blood clotting when used in conjunction with its Augmented Respiration Technology (ART) system. The platform is intended to be integrated into the company's novel ART system, which is currently in its development phase.

ART_System.jpg

The use of anticoagulants for preventing blood clotting during invasive oxygen therapy is standard procedure, despite these drugs posing a high risk. In some cases, anticoagulant medicines increase a person's risk of life-threatening bleeding in different locations, such as the brain or gastrointestinal tract.

With the potential new platform, created in collaboration with Ben-Gurion University, Inspira aims to extend the life of oxidizers and potentially prevent blood clotting through its ART system. The research and development process was led by Prof. Joseph Kost, from the Department of Chemical Engineering (Past Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Sciences) at Ben-Gurion University.

Inspira and Prof. Kost have developed and characterized a stable polymeric microbubbles (MBs) platform that releases oxygen on demand. The development process required in-depth research to evaluate the procedures for oxygen engulfment in MBs and observe oxygen release at the required rates. This novel proposed technology will be further developed with the aim to integrate it into the ART system, with the view of making it suitable as a dialysis machine and compatible with other blood oxidation systems.

Prof. Kost describes the platform: "The platform is based on polymeric microbubbles MBs with a gas core, made from a PLGA shell (a biocompatible polymer), synthesized by a modified double emulsion solvent evaporation method".

Dr. Udi Nussinovitch, MD, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CSO of Inspira, said: "I believe that Inspira is developing groundbreaking technology from a medical device and biotechnological perspective. The joined technologies are intended to use innovative molecular approaches and novel oxygenation methods that have the potential to improve patients' outcomes."

About Inspira Technologies

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology, which it believes will elevate and stabilize patient oxygen saturation levels. The Company's ART technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the use of the highly invasive, risky and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and has not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Inspira Technologies Ltd. Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (the "Company") is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the development and potential of its platform designed to prevent blood clotting in its ART system, that the platform is intended to extend the life of oxidizers and potentially prevent blood clotting through its ART system, that the novel, proposed technology, if integrated into the ART system, may be suitable as a dialysis machine and compatible with other blood oxidation systems and the belief that the Company is developing groundbreaking technology from a medical device and biotechnological perspective. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; the Company's products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, the Company's technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; the Company may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with the Company's process; the Company's products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; the Company's patents may not be sufficient; the Company's products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact the Company; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading 'Risk Factors' in the Company's final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

For more details:
MIri Segal, Investor Relations, MS-IR LLC, +917-607-8654, [email protected]
Michal Efraty, Adi & Michal IR-PR, 052-3044404, [email protected]

Inspira_Technologies_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN47340&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspira-technologies-and-ben-gurion-university-have-developed-a-platform-designed-to-prevent-blood-clotting-in-inspiras-art-system-301336385.html

SOURCE Inspira Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN47340&Transmission_Id=202107190830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN47340&DateId=20210719
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment