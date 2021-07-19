TAPCO Partners with Industry Leader in Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations, Blink Charging

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products, is proud to announce it is now a distributor of Blink Charging's (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) electric vehicle charging stations, including installed and portable stations.

Blink Charging offers a large variety of uniquely designed electric vehicle (EV) equipment sold globally. They have deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Global EV purchases are expected to reach 10 million in 2025 from roughly 2 million in 2019.

"Blink Charging is an innovative company in the world of electric vehicle equipment," said TAPCO Managing Director Eric Stangel. "We're excited to begin working with them as a distributor partner and enter the world of electric vehicles. Blink Charging's mission to lower greenhouse emissions through their products and service is admirable and TAPCO is ready to join them in achieving it."

TAPCO now sells several configurations of Blink Charging's AC Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations, which offer multiple charging current options, a stylish appearance and the flexibility to be wall-mounted, pole mounted or pedestal-mounted. Their DC fast charging stations are available as well. Businesses can offer these charging stations to the growing population of electric vehicle owners, who can elect to pay with Google Wallet, Apple Pay, RFID and all major credit cards.

"We are excited to partner with TAPCO to bring Blink EV charging solutions to them and their customers. TAPCO has proven expertise and experience in the parking and traffic industries which are ideally suited and have a growing need for EV charging infrastructure," said Mike Battaglia, Senior VP of Sales and Business Development for Blink Charging. "Companies like TAPCO are leading by example in their industry by taking this important step and we at Blink look forward to working with TAPCO for many years to enable full EV adoption."

Blink Charging's cable management systems are also available through TAPCO. These cable management systems keep the space around the charging station clean and safe with cords neatly contained and off the ground.

Blink Charging's IQ 200-M portable electric vehicle charger is offered as well, a compact option designed with roadside service providers and last-mile roadside assistance in mind. To view the full offering, visit https://www.tapconet.com/blink/.

Want to learn more about TAPCO, Blink and this exciting new partnership, stop by booth #609 at the Parking Industry Expo in Dallas, TX. TAPCO representatives will be onsite to share details and answer your questions.

About TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, we have set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our leading line of LED-enhanced BlinkerSign® solutions to our pedestrian crossing products, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit www.tapconet.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging's principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

