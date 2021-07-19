LendingPad Integrates With Black Knight's Optimal Blue PPE to Streamline Loan Origination Process

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. ( NYSE:BKI, Financial), an award-winning software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, announced multiple integrations of its leading product and pricing engine, the Optimal Blue PPE, with LendingPad. As a cloud-based mortgage loan origination system (LOS), LendingPad helps businesses streamline and manage loan origination processes and improve the customer experience. Through this multi-point integration, LendingPad now seamlessly leverages the Optimal Blue PPE to enable wholesale, correspondent and retail lenders to generate real-time, compliant pricing scenarios regardless of their business channel.

"LendingPad's ever-evolving functionality makes it popular among lenders," said Wes Yuan, managing director at LendingPad. "Our clients will greatly benefit from this key integration with the Optimal Blue PPE, delivering automation and pricing accuracy across multiple loan channels."

Using Optimal Blue's application programming interface (API), these connections will help LendingPad LOS users streamline the mortgage process, while enhancing loan officer productivity and reducing costs. Without ever leaving the LendingPad platform, loan officers can generate personalized lending scenarios, quickly launch applications and lock loans.

"Black Knight strives to break down integration barriers to make accurate pricing more accessible for the industry users that rely upon it," said Scott Happ, president of Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "We are confident that LendingPad's clients will gain significant efficiencies with the ability to easily access information from our industry-leading Optimal Blue PPE without leaving the LendingPad interface."

About LendingPad

Residential mortgage professionals created LendingPad's innovative loan origination system in 2015 to provide an exceptional user experience, to make better lending decisions and to enhance individual originators' ability to succeed. Leveraging from a highly scalable cloud infrastructure, LendingPad ® is a web-based, end-to-end innovative LOS offering unique features such as same-file multi-user edit capabilities and real-time pushed updates. LendingPad ® Network is a hub connecting borrowers, brokers, lenders and service providers. The solutions LendingPad offers elevate the efficiency, compliance, and information security of brokers, lenders, and depository institutions. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), a Premier Member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and a winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. LendingPad ® is a product of LendingPad Corp headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. ( NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

