Eat Beyond Appoints Michael Aucoin, a Senior CPG and Food Industry Veteran, as CEO

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eat Beyond Appoints Michael Aucoin, a Senior CPG and Food Industry Veteran, as CEO

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing the appointment of Michael Aucoin as the Company's new CEO, taking the place of Patrick Morris, who has served as Eat Beyond's CEO since its inception in the Fall of 2019.

Aucoin will pilot Eat Beyond in a new direction, with a vision to establish the Company as a recognized leader in the $50 billion plant-based protein market, with a focus on North America and Europe, creating a substantial global entity that can help to address the barriers to greater consumer uptake of plant-based foods.

"We intend to compete in a wide cross-section of plant-protein verticals, as represented by our portfolio companies, with which we will work with closely to accelerate their success from an operational and value creation standpoint," Aucoin said. "Eat Beyond is committed to leading the future of food and becoming the most successful Canadian plant-based food business operating globally."

Eat Beyond will place a particular focus on technical innovation, research, and investments in capacity-building projects. The Company is building the corporate infrastructure to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies with marketing, sales, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities.

"The team is very grateful to Patrick Morris for his work building a solid foundation and team for Eat Beyond. As he leaves to pursue other interests, he has left the organization in a strong position, poised for further growth," said Eat Beyond Chairman of the Board, Don Robinson. "I am pleased to welcome Mr. Aucoin to the team as CEO as we chart a new course in the plant-based sector, building a balanced portfolio that can deliver value to our portfolio companies and our investors while pushing the industry forward."

Aucoin has over 25 years of experience in food sales management and the consumer packaged goods industry. He comes to Eat Beyond having worked most recently as the Principal for MJA Consulting, where he focused on product launch, and market and corporate development. Prior roles include leadership roles at Advantage Solutions, Agropur, Hershey's, and Smuckers. Aucoin holds an MBA from Queens University in Ontario, and a Bachelor of Science degree with Honours from the University of Ottawa in Ontario.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more:https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Subscribe to updates about Eat Beyond Global here:https://eatbeyondglobal.com/contact/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media onLinkedIn,Instagram,Twitter andFacebook

favicon.png?sn=VA46687&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-beyond-appoints-michael-aucoin-a-senior-cpg-and-food-industry-veteran-as-ceo-301336037.html

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA46687&Transmission_Id=202107190900PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA46687&DateId=20210719
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment