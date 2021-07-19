EZGO Appoints FINANCIAL AND ECONOMICS Expert Guanghui Yang to its board of directors

PR Newswire

JIANGSU, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or "we", "our", or "the Company"), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced the appointment of Guanghui Yang to its Board of Directors, effective July 9, 2021. Mr. Yang will serve as a director on the Board, member of the Audit Committee, member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Chairperson of the Compensation Committee until the Company's next general meeting called for the election of directors. Mr. Yang replaces Junying Sun, who is leaving for personal reasons.

Management Commentary

Mr. Jianhui Ye, Chief Executive Officer of EZGO, stated, "We are very excited to welcome Mr. Yang to the EZGO board. With over 20 years of academia and public service experience, Mr. Yang is known for his dedication to the areas of statistics and information system management. We believe EZGO will benefit from his financial acumen in corporate governance as the Company continues to execute on its growth strategy."

My. Yang currently serves as an associate professor at the School of Economics of Shenzhen University. He has served in various roles at the Shenzhen Statistical Investigation Expert Group, Science and Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Nanshan District and Shenzhen Population and Family Planning Expert Committee. Mr. Yang has a bachelor's degree from Lanzhou University, a master's degree in Applied Mathematics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and a doctoral degree in Statistic from Xiamen University.

In addition to Mr. Yang, EZGO board members include Jianhui Ye, Di Wu, Robert Johnson, and Guanneng Lai. Additional information about EZGO's Board of Directors can be found on the Company's website at http://www.ezgotech.com.cn/Investor/board-committees.html.

About EZGO Technologies Ltd.

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform and two E-bicycle brands, "Cenbird" and "Dilang", EZGO has established a business model centered on the manufacturing and sale of E-bicycles and E-bicycle rentals, complemented by the E-bicycle charging pile business. For additional information, please visit EZGO's website at www.ezgotech.com.cn. Investors can visit the "Investor Relations" section of EZGO's website at http://www.ezgotech.com.cn/Investor/.

