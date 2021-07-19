Nektar Appoints Dimitry S.A. Nuyten, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) announced today that it has appointed Dimitry S.A. Nuyten, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In his role as CMO, Dr. Nuyten will have oversight for the company's clinical strategy and activities, including direct supervision of clinical sciences, clinical operations, data science and systems, medical affairs and clinical pharmacology. Dr. Nuyten will also serve as a member of the Company's Executive Committee.

Dr. Nuyten has extensive experience establishing and executing clinical strategy for oncology and immuno-oncology programs across all stages of development, from early-stage proof-of-concept to successful registrational studies. Prior to joining Nektar, he held several oncology development leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Dimitry Nuyten to Nektar to lead our clinical development organization," said Howard Robin, President & CEO of Nektar Therapeutics. "Dimitry has an extensive track record in oncology drug development and is a proven leader in the field of immuno-oncology. His insight and expertise will be invaluable to Nektar as we advance development of our portfolio of immunotherapies in both solid tumor settings and hematological malignancies."

Dr. Nuyten most recently served as CMO at Aduro Biotech and as Consultant to Chinook Therapeutics, playing a key role in the merger between the two companies. He joined Aduro from Pfizer, where he was most recently Vice President and Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Leader. At Pfizer, he oversaw clinical development for BAVENCIO® (avelumab), a human anti-programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) antibody approved for use in multiple indications. Dr. Nuyten designed and led the JAVELIN Bladder 100 Study which resulted in U.S. and European approvals for BAVENCIO® in the first-line maintenance setting for patients with bladder cancer. He also led development of additional programs in the immuno-oncology franchise, including pivotal and exploratory trials with immuno-oncology combination regimens. Prior to Pfizer, Dr. Nuyten served as Group Medical Director and Exploratory Development Team Leader and held other roles at Bristol Myers Squibb. While there, he led the development of several oncology programs, from pre-clinical stage through to proof-of-concept and oversaw a large portfolio of clinical trials.

"I am honored to join Nektar, a leader in the development of cytokine therapeutics, during this exciting time of important growth for the company," said Dr. Nuyten. "Nektar offers a unique opportunity to be part of an experienced leadership team advancing a deep pipeline of innovative new medicines with the potential to make a truly meaningful impact for patients."

Dr. Nuyten has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications, is co-inventor on multiple oncology patents and has received multiple awards, including from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Dr. Nuyten earned his M.D. from the University of Groningen and his Ph.D. in Cancer Biology from the University of Amsterdam Medical School, both in the Netherlands. He completed a residency in radiation oncology and a research fellowship in oncology at the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam.

Brian Kotzin, M.D. who has served as the Company's interim CMO since January 2021, will continue in his prior role as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Head of Immunology.

"I'd like to thank Brian for his substantial contributions over the past six months as our interim Chief Medical Officer and am pleased that he will continue to lead the immunology area at Nektar," added Robin.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

BAVENCIO® is a registered trademark of Merck KGaA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "may," "advance," "will, "develop," "potential" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the development progress and the therapeutic potential of our investigative immuno-oncology and immunology therapies. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of our investigative immuno-oncology and immunology therapies are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) the clinical and commercial risks associated with our investigative immuno-oncology and immunology therapies remain high, and failure can unexpectedly occur at any stage for one or more of the indications being studied prior to regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations or other factors that impact drug development; (iii) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, and competitive factors; (iv) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (v) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

For Media:

Dan Budwick of 1AB

973-271-6085

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-appoints-dimitry-sa-nuyten-md-phd-as-senior-vice-president-and-chief-medical-officer-301336204.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics