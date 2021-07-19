WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES AND FAMOUS FOOD INFLUENCERS TO HELP END CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of its seventh annual Tools For Change fundraising program benefiting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. The goal for this year’s campaign is to raise more than $3.5 million to help children in need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005122/en/

Williams Sonoma Launches Celebrity Designed Spatulas Benefiting No Kid Hungry (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the fundraising efforts, Williams Sonoma will be launching a new limited-edition product collection that includes spatulas, sweet treats, soaps, lotions and tea towels designed by ten prominent celebrities, chefs, culinary personalities and social influencers. Each product has an associated meal equivalency* that helps No Kid Hungry connect food to children in need. The collection will be available at all Williams Sonoma retail locations and online at williams-sonoma.com%2Fnokidhungry.

This year’s Tools for Change products were designed by:

Spatulas – Can help provide up to 40 meals per purchase ($14.95 each)

Brian Hart Hoffman – President and Chief Creative Officer of Hoffman Media

Bobby Flay – Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur

Gaby Dalkin – Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author

Hilary Duff – Actress, Producer, Singer-songwriter, and Entrepreneur

Kevin Curry – Author

Molly Yeh – Cookbook Author, Food Blogger, and Food Network Show Host

Tabitha Brown – Actress and Influencer

Tamron Hall – Broadcast Journalist, Author, and Television Show Host

Tiny Chef – Cook Behind The Tiny Chef Show

Tea Towels – Can help provide up to 70 meals per purchase ($24.95, set of two)

Brian Hart Hoffman – President and Chief Creative Officer of Hoffman Media

Gaby Dalkin - Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author

Molly Yeh - Celebrity Chef, Cookbook Author and Food Network Show Host

Tiny Chef – Cook Behind The Tiny Chef Show

Soap and Lotion Guest Sets – Can help provide up to 80 meals per purchase ($29.95 each)

Brian Hart Hoffman – President and Chief Creative Officer of Hoffman Media

Molly Yeh - Celebrity Chef, Cookbook Author and Food Network Show Host

This year’s food assortment includes:

No Kid Hungry Caramel Fudge Cookies – Triple-layer cookies with chocolate wafers that are topped with rich fudge caramel dipped in chocolate. $24.95 per package and can help provide up to 70 meals per purchase.

No Kid Hungry Organic Gummy Cubs – Fruity flavors of lemon, orange, grapefruit, strawberry, cherry and grape, these organic bears come in a reusable canister that doubles as a coin bank. $16.95 per package and can help provide up to 50 meals per purchase.

Georgetown No Kid Hungry Cupcake Sampler – Decadent and delicious, Georgetown’s legendary treats are made by hand with premium ingredients Valrhona chocolate, Madagascar Bourbon vanilla and European sweet-cream butter, this gift box of twelve cupcakes features gourmet fall flavors and charming fondant decorations. $79.95 per cupcake sampler and can help provide up to 230 meals per purchase.

“Our annual Tools for Change campaign kicks off Williams Sonoma’s efforts to raise both money and awareness for the incredible work No Kid Hungry is doing to end childhood hunger in America,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “Since we started working with No Kid Hungry over 10 years ago, the generosity of our customers, colleagues and corporate partners have helped us raise over $13M providing more than 130 million meals to children in need across the country.”

“Millions more kids face hunger today than before the pandemic hit, and hungry kids and their families will feel the impact of this crisis well into the future,” said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “Childhood hunger remains solvable, but it’s up to all of us to do our part. We are incredibly grateful to the group of celebrities and chefs who come together each year to support this important work and for partners like Williams Sonoma, who make it easy for consumers to get involved, empower their dollars and do their part in helping to make no kid hungry a reality.”

Tools For Change participant, Hilary Duff added, “Kids deserve to be kids and live out their wildest imagination and dreams, without struggle or the worry of a hungry belly. When I look at my three kids, it breaks my heart to know there are millions of kids out there who live with hunger. I hope my spatula inspires you to live out your passion and creativity in the kitchen and is a reminder that you’re helping kids across the country do the same. When kids have access to three meals a day, they can dream big and the possibilities are endless.”

For more information about No Kid Hungry, or to purchase products benefiting the organization, visit: www.williams-sonoma.com%2Fnokidhungry.

*$1 donation to No Kid Hungry can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift+registry+program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005122/en/