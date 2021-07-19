Supporting Surfside: Regions Foundation Announces Grant to Help Champlain Towers Residents, Families

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Supporting Surfside: Regions Foundation Announces Grant to Help Champlain Towers Residents, Families

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit organization primarily funded by Regions+Bank, on Monday announced a $25,000 grant to support residents and families impacted by the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium development in Surfside.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005074/en/

IMG_0994_-_CROPPED.jpg

The Operation Helping Hands disaster-recovery fund from United Way of Miami-Dade is helping people and families impacted by the Surfside condominium collapse. (Photo: Business Wire)

The grant will be allocated toward United+Way+of+Miami-Dade%26rsquo%3Bs disaster-recovery fund called Operation Helping Hands. The fund is helping people and families with short-term and long-term needs created by the partial collapse and subsequent demolition of Champlain Towers South.

“South Florida is a place like none other – an international community where people from all walks of life live side-by-side, and in recent weeks, we have seen how people are standing together during one of the most difficult chapters of Miami-Dade’s history,” said Marta Mendes-Miguel Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Our hope is that this contribution will make the coming weeks and months easier to navigate for people who are starting over while mourning the loss of friends, loved ones, and their homes. More than that, we hope our contribution will affirm that we, like so many people around the world, stand united with the people of South Florida during this time of need.”

The Regions Foundation issues grants year-round to support a variety of community initiatives, including disaster recovery, as well as ongoing priorities including education, economic and community development, and more.

Both the Regions Foundation and Regions Bank are community partners of United Way of Miami-Dade. Examples of the organizations’ commitments include the grant announced by the Foundation Monday, as well as Regions Bank’s contributions of more than $100,000 over the last three years to support financial wellness initiatives through United Way. In addition, several Regions Bank associates are actively involved as United Way volunteers.

“Our teams at Regions Bank are committed to using our time, our talents, and our resources in ways that make a positive impact in every community we serve,” said Christina “Chris” Cruzpino, Miami-Dade market executive for Regions Bank. “We live here; we work here. And when our community is hurting, we hurt as well. We stand united with the people of Surfside and Miami-Dade County as we heal from this tragedy together. We appreciate our colleagues at the Regions Foundation for making this new investment in support of urgent, crucial work to help people impacted by the Surfside collapse.”

People or organizations interested in making contributions to United Way of Miami-Dade’s Operation Helping Hands fund can learn more details at+this+link.

About Regions Foundation

Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (

NYSE:RF, Financial), with $153 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210719005074r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005074/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment