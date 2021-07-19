Retail Properties Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Retail Properties of America, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RPAI

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (: RPAI) to Kite Realty Group Trust is fair to Retail Properties shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Retail Properties common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued Kite Realty common shares. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, Retail Properties shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company’s equity.



Halper Sadeh encourages Retail Properties shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected]om or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Retail Properties and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Retail Properties shareholders; (2) determine whether Kite Realty is underpaying for Retail Properties; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Retail Properties shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Retail Properties shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

