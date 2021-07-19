Uber Accelerates National Grocery Availability Across the U.S.

Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that its on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery is now available to Uber and Uber Eats customers in over 400 cities and towns across the U.S., including major markets like San Francisco, New York City, and Washington DC. This marks Uber’s first major grocery expansion in the U.S., more than doubling the availability of the offering this week, and accelerating its grocery rollout this year with a 1,200-store partnership with the Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI).

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category. Major U.S. metro areas now include Miami, Dallas, New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Phoenix with more to come throughout 2021. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers’ growing desire to get the things they need from grocery stores and other merchants in an on-demand fashion within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

Albertsons Companies, including banners Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls and more, joins regional leaders like Southeastern Grocers and New York’s Red Apple Group on the Uber platform, available to consumers within the Uber and Uber Eats apps. On all grocery orders over $30, Uber Pass and Eats Pass customers will get $0 delivery.

“This past year has been one of incredible growth for grocery delivery,” Raj Beri, Uber’s Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals “Today nearly 3 million consumers order groceries and other essentials each month through Uber and we’re just getting started. By adding thousands of beloved grocers to our selection this year, we are fast-tracking our efforts to help Americans get everything they need from their favorite supermarket, delivered to their doorsteps.”

