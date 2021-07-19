Motorola Solutions Introduces Compass Decision Management System to Provide Enterprises with Security Intelligence

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Motorola Solutions Introduces Compass Decision Management System to Provide Enterprises with Security Intelligence

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Motorola+Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, the Compass+Decision+Management+System%26trade%3B (Compass). Compass provides organizations with security intelligence that helps users prevent human error by outlining standard procedures, automating incident reporting and highlighting key performance indicators to achieve effective and consistent outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005160/en/

Compass_Control_Room.jpg

Compass Decision Management System™ (Compass), from Motorola Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

By enabling security managers to customize step-by-step procedures that guide their teams, Compass advises on how to best respond to real-time events such as intercom calls, intrusion and fire alarms, video analytic events or addressing a technical issue. This is aided by video streams and audio calls so that users are able to provide prescriptive and consistent responses to incidents.

In addition, Compass integrates with Motorola Solutions’ video management and access control systems to improve the consistency and effectiveness of their team’s responses. By integrating with+Avigilon+Control+Center, Avigilon+Access+Control+Manager, Pelco+VideoXpert and IndigoVision+Control+Center, Compass becomes a key element of a combined solution of video management, access control and decision management.

“Motorola Solutions is delivering the technologies that companies need to achieve their security goals,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. “By combining Compass with our video management and access control solutions, organizations are able to gain full visibility into their security operations and enable them to be efficient and effective in every response.”

The introduction of Compass is a part of Motorola Solutions’ ongoing commitment to the integration of security technologies that remove system silos and simplify workflows to provide unparalleled safety, efficiency and productivity.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics and command centre software, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at+www.motorolasolutions.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210719005160r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005160/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment