Mercer and Exadel Collaborate on Best-in-Class Quality Assurance Automation Framework Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Improved Performance and Quality Lead to Faster Time-to-Market and Shorter Cycle Times

PR Newswire

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 19, 2021

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global software engineering company that delivers digital platforms and products, announced today its collaboration with Mercer, the world's largest outsourced asset management corporation, built a powerful internal testing tool named Quality Assurance Automation Framework or QAAF.

Exadel_Inc_Logo.jpg

QAAF allows the two companies to efficiently and automatically test Mercer digital solutions. It incorporates automated tests into the entire development process, rather than just at the end of development sprints.

QAAF combines the Behavior Driven Development (BDD) approach with Keyword Driven Development and pairs them with best-in-class testing tools. The resulting framework facilitates the testing process from requirements gathering to development, testing, and release. It enables a low-code approach to create automated test cases.

  • With this tool, test engineers define and create testing steps, or a collection of popular user actions and verifications that are included in the framework library. The testing steps can also be used to create more complex testing scenarios.
  • Test scenarios can be created without experience with the underlying platform. Multiple Manual QAs can be paired with an Automation QA and get a result that otherwise would require a team of high-level Automation QAs.
  • The tool can reuse existing keywords to produce easy-to-read and concise test cases. This allows Exadel and Mercer to plan their automation strategy before apps are even ready. Additionally, the keywords are programming language-agnostic and handled by a standard library.
  • Test reports are easy to read without referring to the code. This allows anyone from the project team as well as technical stake holders to examine the test and check the coverage.

After creating QAAF, Mercer and Exadel worked together to develop a training program so that the framework can continue to grow and develop, and involve new team members into automation testing.

The two companies have also made significant improvements in performance testing with the cloud-based testing platform BlazeMeter. BlazeMeter allows testers to discover and remedy bottlenecks at all stages of software development. Combining this tool with other cloud-based performance monitoring tools truly enables DevOps throughout the performance-tuning exercise.

Exadel test engineers delivered additional capabilities to QAAF, including a Google Chrome plugin that allows manual QAs to easily and intuitively auto-generate test script code.

"Exadel is a partner that goes beyond your typical IT-outsourcing relationship," said Ying Xu of Mercer. "The team from Exadel actively investigates our software development processes to find innovative solutions that benefit both Mercer and Exadel."

"QAAF uses best-in-class frameworks to increase the speed, accuracy, and overall quality of testing on Mercer projects," said Lev Shur, President of Exadel Solutions. "This level of automation truly represents the future of IT, where we aim to automate as much of the development and testing process as possible."

About Mercer
Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries, and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people, with 76,000 colleagues and annual revenue of over $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses, including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.

About Exadel
Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms, products, and applications our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years, we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel.

Media Contact:
Terri Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
303-808-6820
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA47362&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercer-and-exadel-collaborate-on-best-in-class-quality-assurance-automation-framework-solution-301336379.html

SOURCE Exadel

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA47362&Transmission_Id=202107190904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA47362&DateId=20210719
