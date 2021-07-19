Mercer and Exadel Collaborate on Best-in-Class Quality Assurance Automation Framework Solution

PR Newswire

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel ( www.exadel.com ), a global software engineering company that delivers digital platforms and products, announced today its collaboration with Mercer, the world's largest outsourced asset management corporation, built a powerful internal testing tool named Quality Assurance Automation Framework or QAAF.

QAAF allows the two companies to efficiently and automatically test Mercer digital solutions. It incorporates automated tests into the entire development process, rather than just at the end of development sprints.

QAAF combines the Behavior Driven Development (BDD) approach with Keyword Driven Development and pairs them with best-in-class testing tools. The resulting framework facilitates the testing process from requirements gathering to development, testing, and release. It enables a low-code approach to create automated test cases.

With this tool, test engineers define and create testing steps, or a collection of popular user actions and verifications that are included in the framework library. The testing steps can also be used to create more complex testing scenarios.

Test scenarios can be created without experience with the underlying platform. Multiple Manual QAs can be paired with an Automation QA and get a result that otherwise would require a team of high-level Automation QAs.

The tool can reuse existing keywords to produce easy-to-read and concise test cases. This allows Exadel and Mercer to plan their automation strategy before apps are even ready. Additionally, the keywords are programming language-agnostic and handled by a standard library.

Test reports are easy to read without referring to the code. This allows anyone from the project team as well as technical stake holders to examine the test and check the coverage.

After creating QAAF, Mercer and Exadel worked together to develop a training program so that the framework can continue to grow and develop, and involve new team members into automation testing.

The two companies have also made significant improvements in performance testing with the cloud-based testing platform BlazeMeter. BlazeMeter allows testers to discover and remedy bottlenecks at all stages of software development. Combining this tool with other cloud-based performance monitoring tools truly enables DevOps throughout the performance-tuning exercise.

Exadel test engineers delivered additional capabilities to QAAF, including a Google Chrome plugin that allows manual QAs to easily and intuitively auto-generate test script code.

"Exadel is a partner that goes beyond your typical IT-outsourcing relationship," said Ying Xu of Mercer. "The team from Exadel actively investigates our software development processes to find innovative solutions that benefit both Mercer and Exadel."

"QAAF uses best-in-class frameworks to increase the speed, accuracy, and overall quality of testing on Mercer projects," said Lev Shur, President of Exadel Solutions. "This level of automation truly represents the future of IT, where we aim to automate as much of the development and testing process as possible."

