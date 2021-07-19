A Chinese social media influencer sold approximately $ 1 million worth of Endymed's home use products within minutes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Chinese social media influencer sold approximately $ 1 million worth of Endymed's home use products within minutes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Li Jiaqi has wide experience and many proven successes with marketing aesthetics and cosmetics products online in China

PR Newswire

CAESAREA, Israel, July 19, 2021

CAESAREA, Israel, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endymed (TASE: ENDY), through its subsidiary Endymed Medical Ltd, develops, manufactures and sells medical-aesthetic devices, announces a successful online marketing broadcast in China, in which the company's home use device, NEWA, was sold for approximately $ 1 million.

The company's home use products, NEWA, distributor in China and Hong Kong, a company controlled by OHMK Medical Technology, the company's main shareholder, announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with a social media influencer in China, Li Jiaqi, for the sale of the company's home use products. Following the engagement, during a few minutes of online broadcast of the company's home use products, about US $ 1 million worth of the company's home use products were sold over TMALL (Alibaba's online platform) in China, and the company's home use device - NEWA was ranked first in sales at the relevant category on the above sales day.

The distributor of the home use products in China has informed the company that it intends, as far as possible, to continue the cooperation with the influencer in China.

About Endymed:

Endymed, through its subsidiary Endymed Medical Ltd, develops, manufactures and sells medical-aesthetic devices based on a unique radio frequency technology (RF) the company has developed.

The devices intended for rejuvenating and firming the skin of the face and body, for body shaping, treating scarring of the skin after acne and treating cellulite, all in a non-invasive or minimally invasive manner.

The first product line addresses the professional medical market - doctors and medical clinics for aesthetics and aesthetic therapists, who use the company's products to treat their clients. The second product line is designed for the consumer market. The company was able to minimize and adapt its unique technology and apply it in a home device sold for home use, whose main purpose is collagen production and consequently reduction of wrinkles and rejuvenation of the facial skin.

Contact information:
Rami Aviram
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN47398&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-chinese-social-media-influencer-sold-approximately--1-million-worth-of-endymeds-home-use-products-within-minutes-301336393.html

SOURCE EndyMed

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN47398&Transmission_Id=202107190905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN47398&DateId=20210719
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment