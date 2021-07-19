MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of June 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of June 2021.

  • The number of salons was 313 in June 2021, up from 289 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.
  • Total customers served were 68,069 in June 2021 versus 51,686 in June 2020, an increase due to a recovery from the COVID-19 impact.
  • Sales per customer slightly increased to JPY 6,350 in June 2021, up from JPY6,234 in June 2020. The increase is attributed to the promotional activities at spa facilities.
  • Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.2% in June 2021, no change from June 2020.
  • Our operation ratio recovered from the COVID-19 impact to 48.6% in June 2021, increasing from 40.8% in the year-ago period.
Number of Salons (*1)Total Customers Served (*2)Sales Per Customer (*3)Repeat Ratio (*4)Operation Ratio (*5)
June-2028951,686JPY 6,23481.2%40.8%
July-2028860,964JPY 6,27680.6%43.3%
August-2028466,464JPY 6,35180.4%47.5%
September-2028464,809JPY 6,24580.2%48.1%
October-2029165,820JPY 6,26980.3%47.0%
November-2029163,993JPY 6,31280.7%47.6%
December-2029064,649JPY 6,48682.6%48.2%
January-2130256,557JPY 6,44384.0%44.6%
February-2130256,370JPY 6,44383.0%47.6%
March-2130362,441JPY6,35281.9%47.0%
April -2130163,682JPY 6,25081.4%46.3%
May-2131366,604JPY 6,37080.6%48.7%
June-2131368,069JPY 6,35081.2%48.6%

(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.
(*2) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available (excludes certain salons for which comparative data is not available).
(*3) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*4) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*5) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contacts
Investor Relations Team
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f145c9e2-9aaf-4906-a9cc-76d488112559
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abddc11a-4d67-496b-865c-64cf70488344
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51ec7b09-156a-4815-bae4-cdd37a7c9457
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02d9216c-d8c5-4436-b937-bedeb28b79d5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b5c93fd-6405-4874-a468-f29e54578f63

ti?nf=ODI4MjY5OCM0MzAzNDg4IzIyMDcxMTc=
5ec87d6d-2b37-4e47-8794-d83ea668e043
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment