MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of June 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.
The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of June 2021.
- The number of salons was 313 in June 2021, up from 289 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.
- Total customers served were 68,069 in June 2021 versus 51,686 in June 2020, an increase due to a recovery from the COVID-19 impact.
- Sales per customer slightly increased to JPY 6,350 in June 2021, up from JPY6,234 in June 2020. The increase is attributed to the promotional activities at spa facilities.
- Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.2% in June 2021, no change from June 2020.
- Our operation ratio recovered from the COVID-19 impact to 48.6% in June 2021, increasing from 40.8% in the year-ago period.
|Number of Salons (*1)
|Total Customers Served (*2)
|Sales Per Customer (*3)
|Repeat Ratio (*4)
|Operation Ratio (*5)
|June-20
|289
|51,686
|JPY 6,234
|81.2%
|40.8%
|July-20
|288
|60,964
|JPY 6,276
|80.6%
|43.3%
|August-20
|284
|66,464
|JPY 6,351
|80.4%
|47.5%
|September-20
|284
|64,809
|JPY 6,245
|80.2%
|48.1%
|October-20
|291
|65,820
|JPY 6,269
|80.3%
|47.0%
|November-20
|291
|63,993
|JPY 6,312
|80.7%
|47.6%
|December-20
|290
|64,649
|JPY 6,486
|82.6%
|48.2%
|January-21
|302
|56,557
|JPY 6,443
|84.0%
|44.6%
|February-21
|302
|56,370
|JPY 6,443
|83.0%
|47.6%
|March-21
|303
|62,441
|JPY6,352
|81.9%
|47.0%
|April -21
|301
|63,682
|JPY 6,250
|81.4%
|46.3%
|May-21
|313
|66,604
|JPY 6,370
|80.6%
|48.7%
|June-21
|313
|68,069
|JPY 6,350
|81.2%
|48.6%
(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.
(*2) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available (excludes certain salons for which comparative data is not available).
(*3) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*4) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*5) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
