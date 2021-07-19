Logo
Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for June 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for June 2021. Long-term mutual funds and ETFs gathered $106 billion in June, up from May's $83 billion. Through the first six months of the year, investors added $722 billion into those funds, the largest semiannual total in Morningstar data going back to 1993 and far ahead of the next highest mark of $394 billion from the first half of 2017.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for June 2021 is available here. Additional highlights from the report include:

  • Taxable-bond funds gathered $48 billion in June, the highest total among category groups.
  • U.S. equity funds brought in $18 billion after two consecutive months of near-flat net flows.
  • International equity funds gathered $20 billion in June and have collected $125 billion over the trailing 12 months, the most of any equity category group.
  • Alternative and nontraditional equity funds took in modest amounts relative to larger category groups, but compared with their asset bases, they have posted the highest organic growth rates so far in 2021.
  • Passively managed strategies pulled in $81 billion, mostly due to ETFs' $78 billion haul. Actively managed funds, by contrast, gathered only $25 billion.
  • Inflation-protected bond funds saw their 14th consecutive month of inflows in June with a $5.7 billion intake, while bank-loan funds gathered $4.2 billion, marking their seventh consecutive month of inflows.

The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed outside the scope of this press release; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Morningstar, Inc.
Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $244 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2021. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities or a separately managed account investment strategy in this press release should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities or to invest in accordance with that strategy.

©2021 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-R

Media Contact:
Erin Parro, [email protected]

morningstar_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG47028&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morningstar-reports-us-mutual-fund-and-exchange-traded-fund-flows-for-june-2021-301336404.html

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG47028&Transmission_Id=202107191000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG47028&DateId=20210719
