Ram Truck Store by Amazon Gives Enthusiasts an Opportunity to Buy Branded Merchandise

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 19, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding upon the brand's "Built to Serve" motto, the Ram Truck brand is serving customers once again with the launch of the Ram Truck Store by Amazon, bringing hundreds of options for authentic licensed gear and merchandise to Ram Truck enthusiasts.

Ram_Truck_Store_by_Amazon___Press_Release_Image.jpg

"Opening our dedicated Ram Truck store on Amazon provides an opportunity for our owners and followers in the U.S. to shop for their favorite gear across multiple categories and to encounter a seamless online experience," said Marissa Hunter, Vice President, Marketing - North America, Stellantis "The Ram Truck brand featured collections give our devoted followers and Ram truck owners the chance to shop a variety of products from apparel to outdoor gear."

Products and licensed gear available in the Ram Truck Store by Amazon for purchase include apparel, drinkware, jobsite essentials and tailgate accessories for Ram Truck fans of all ages.

Categories include the following:

Ram Truck Brand
In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

  • 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
  • Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
  • Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen
  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon
  • Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel
  • Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world
  • Most awarded light-duty truck in America
  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
  • Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

-###-

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE46459&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ram-truck-store-by-amazon-gives-enthusiasts-an-opportunity-to-buy-branded-merchandise-301335839.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE46459&Transmission_Id=202107191000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE46459&DateId=20210719
