80 Percent of Parents with Children Ages 3 to 13 Plan to Send Child to School with a Reusable Water Bottle this Fall, According to New Research from Contigo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Contigo® Kids AUTOSPOUT™ Water Bottle offers easy-to-clean,100% spill-proof option at Target, Walmart and Amazon

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer may have just begun, but believe it or not, the 2021-2022 back-to-school shopping season is here. Seventy-one percent of parents have already taken steps to prepare to send their children back to school, according to a new survey conducted by OnePoll for Contigo®, a leading innovator of kids water bottles. The survey of more than 2,000 parents with children ages three to 13, found that the average respondent began planning for fall 2021 on June 19—exactly one month ago from today.

Parents are shopping earlier than ever because their school supply lists have grown, and the top five items look a little different this year:

  1. hand sanitizer (67%)
  2. masks (67%)
  3. disposable gloves (51%)
  4. anti-bacterial spray (48%)
  5. reusable water bottle (43%)

"We know parents are navigating new challenges this back-to-school season. Our priority at Contigo is to make them feel confident in their kids' transition to in-person learning by providing an effortless drinking experience" said Reggie Moore, Vice President & General Manager for Beverage in the Outdoor and Recreation Business Unit at Newell Brands. "Our research tells us that 80 percent of parents are planning to send their child to school with a reusable water bottle, making it a top item on shopping lists this year."

Contigo's newly designed Kids AUTOSPOUT Water Bottle delivers on the top three priorities parents surveyed said they are looking for in a kid's water bottle:

  • Easy-to-Clean (56%): The Easy-Clean lid is top-rack dishwasher safe and designed to eliminate nooks and crannies where dirt and grime could get trapped. Plus, the pop-up straw spill-proof valve is a cinch to disassemble for thorough cleaning but stays tethered so parts are not misplaced.
  • Easy-to-Use (56%): Kids get a kick out of pressing a button to open the pop-up straw for effortless one-handed drinking, and they can easily push the spout under the cover to protect the mouthpiece from the elements.
  • Spill-Proof & Leak-Proof (43%): The pop-up straw features a spill-proof valve that prevents spills even when spout is open or held upside down—so car seats and desks are safe from a mess.

Contigo_Reusable_Water_Bottle.jpg

The product comes in two different sizes—14 oz. and 20 oz.—and a variety of trendy patterns for kids ages three and up. From dinosaurs and sharks to mermaids and doughnuts, Contigo's unique designs make it easy for kids to keep track of their personal bottle. And, the 20 oz. option also comes in playful colors like Green Apple and Blueberry, as well as Eggplant and Punch.

"When it comes to a reusable water bottle option, we want our Kids Water Bottle to be the trusted bottle for parents this fall," added Moore. "We also want to make purchasing our bottles an easy part of back-to-school shopping, so we've partnered with Teachers List, which collects the exact supplies needed so parents can purchase everything in one click."

Teachers List is an online site that allows parents to prefill their online shopping cart with their list at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more. Please visit TeachersList.com to learn more.

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by OnePoll — a market research company and a corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) — and adheres to the MRS code of conduct. The survey was conducted with a sample of 2,000 American parents with children ages 3 to 13. from June 25–July 6, 2021. For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, navigate to their portfolio here.

About Contigo

Newell Brands, a leading producer of innovative, leak-proof beverageware, sells products under the Contigo brand through its Chicago-based Outdoor and Recreation Business Unit. Many Contigo travel mugs and water bottles feature the revolutionary AUTOSEAL® patented technology that automatically seals between sips, while additional models offer the patented AUTOSPOUT® lid - featuring a drink spout with a one-touch button for easy opening and one-handed drinking. Contigo brand products – travel mugs, water bottles and kids water bottles – marry innovative technologies with on-style designs for products that consumers can feel confident about – whether they're commuting to and from work, heading to the gym, or entertaining at home. See the entire line of Contigo products at www.GoContigo.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is building beloved #1 and #2 brands that brighten homes and lives every day and create moments of joy, build confidence and provide peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Contact: Hannah Henry, [email protected]

Contigo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL47401&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/80-percent-of-parents-with-children-ages-3-to-13-plan-to-send-child-to-school-with-a-reusable-water-bottle-this-fall-according-to-new-research-from-contigo-301336454.html

SOURCE Contigo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL47401&Transmission_Id=202107191016PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL47401&DateId=20210719
