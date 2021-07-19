Logo
Longaberger to Host Reimagined Heritage Homecoming Event in Columbus, Ohio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Commemorative Event Will Take Place on July 23 with a Live-Streaming Element

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longaberger, a social commerce retailer and American home goods brand known for artisanal handcrafted products, today announced they will be hosting an in-person Homecoming Event in Columbus, Ohio. The celebratory event will bring together current and past Longaberger home and life stylists, members of the local community, and fans of the brand, to pay tribute to the 125th anniversary of the brand's origin. The event will also mark the one-year anniversary of XCEL Brands' acquisition of Longaberger and exciting announcement of the company relaunch.

Longaberger_Logo_Registered_3103x_Logo.jpg

The first-ever Longaberger Homecoming Event will occur on July 23, 2021, at the Franklin Park Conservatory. The event pays homage to the annual Longaberger Bee Event hosted for over 40 years. Attendees will be invited to arrive on property at 5:30 PM EST to explore the grounds and mingle with home and life stylists and customers while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and cocktasils. During this event, guests will have first access to purchase exclusive Longaberger products and products from participating vendors.

At 9:30 PM EST, Rachel Longaberger will host a live-streaming show in front of a live audience and virtual attendees as an exclusive first look at the new Longaberger jewelry collection. "It is remarkable to see the evolution of Longaberger, a brand that our father founded in 1973. This Homecoming Event is a way to thank our community for all their support," said Tami Longaberger.

"We are thrilled to host this Homecoming event and return to Longaberger's roots to celebrate the success of the brand's loyal following," said Robert W. D'Loren Xcel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to celebrating the history, talent, and expansion of the Longaberger community."

If you are unable to attend the event in person, Longaberger is providing an option to experience the event through a virtual experience which will be broadcast from 6:30 – 8:00 PM EST. Register for tickets to the virtual event here. To tune in to the Longaberger Homecoming live-stream event, visit longaberger.comat 9:30 PM EST.

About The Longaberger Company
The Longaberger Company, founded by Dave Longaberger in 1973, is an American home collectibles brand known for artisanal handcrafted products. For generations, the family has manufactured handmade maple baskets and other home products that have been collected by a loyal community of customers. In 2019, Xcel Brands acquired The Longaberger Company and launched with a new digital social selling business model, offering timeless and new modern décor products that will inspire a highly engaged community. To join the Longaberger Family as a Home & Life Stylist Influencer, visit longaberger.com/join and for more company information, visit the website at longaberger.com or on social media at @longaberger #longaberger and #thelongabergerfamily.

About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D'Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and peer to peer channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

favicon.png?sn=NY47451&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longaberger-to-host-reimagined-heritage-homecoming-event-in-columbus-ohio-301336457.html

SOURCE Xcel Brands

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY47451&Transmission_Id=202107191018PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY47451&DateId=20210719
