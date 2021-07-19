Renasant Bank Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Synchrony Financial, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Renasant Bank Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Synchrony Financial, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Renasant Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Synchrony Financial, Lamar Advertising Co, iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renasant Bank. As of 2021Q2, Renasant Bank owns 178 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Renasant Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renasant+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Renasant Bank
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 72,677 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 29,385 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  3. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 70,159 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 11,935 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 27,312 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41%
New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $99.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.84 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.447600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 109.75%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 56.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $370.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.82%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3538.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Renasant Bank still held 537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.92%. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $235.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Renasant Bank still held 1,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.98%. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Renasant Bank still held 7,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 32.71%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Renasant Bank still held 11,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 29%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Renasant Bank still held 2,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 29.64%. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Renasant Bank still held 6,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Renasant Bank. Also check out:

1. Renasant Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Renasant Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Renasant Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Renasant Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider