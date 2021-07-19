Renasant Bank Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Synchrony Financial, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: SYF, LAMR, ILTB, CFG, TGT, BABA, MNST, WST, PANW, TTE, WMB, HEFA, GNRC, APTV, NVO, PYPL, SONY, CAT, CBRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Synchrony Financial, Lamar Advertising Co, iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renasant Bank. As of 2021Q2, Renasant Bank owns 178 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 72,677 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 29,385 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 70,159 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 11,935 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 27,312 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41%

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $99.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.84 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.447600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 109.75%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 56.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $370.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.82%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3538.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Renasant Bank still held 537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.92%. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $235.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Renasant Bank still held 1,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.98%. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Renasant Bank still held 7,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 32.71%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Renasant Bank still held 11,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 29%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Renasant Bank still held 2,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renasant Bank reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 29.64%. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Renasant Bank still held 6,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.