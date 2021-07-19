Blue Fin Capital, Inc. Buys Boeing Co, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

New Purchases: AAXJ, VTI, IWF, ABNB, WELL, ORCL,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Fin Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blue Fin Capital, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,080 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,521 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,381 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,683 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,440 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $218.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $271.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $133.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 212.76%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $205.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $249.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.