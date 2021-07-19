Blue Fin Capital, Inc. Buys Boeing Co, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

- New Purchases: AAXJ, VTI, IWF, ABNB, WELL, ORCL,
- Added Positions: PYPL, BA, NVDA, SPY, ITOT, DIS, SNOW, HD, BAM, TIP, CRWD, COST, NFLX, IEMG, IEFA, HYG, XLK, AGG, NOC, MCO, ADBE, EMQQ, IBB, WMT, IGV, IVV, SPGI, ACN, TDG, XBI, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IWV, AMZN, TJX, UNH, PRF, PG, VZ, MA, CVS, GOOG, JNJ, MCD, ABBV, KO, CSCO, PFE, ES, RTX, O, LLY, JPM, D, EEM, EMB, AMGN, T, ABT, YUM, QQQ, JNK, TXT, LHX, AEP, BAC, BMY, CGNX, CL, DUK, SYK, NVS, PEP, SO, ITW, MDT, ZM, PSA, BSX, RYN,
- Sold Out: TXN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,080 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,521 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,381 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,683 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,440 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $218.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $271.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $133.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 212.76%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $205.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $249.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.
