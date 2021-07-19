Marquette Asset Management Inc. Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Sells Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Movado Group Inc

- New Purchases: VWTR, ARKW, TATT, WMPN, FPAC, FPAC, CCV, HLAH, ALCO, NETI, ASMB, PSHG, LUMO, IFRX, FSK, APG, FNDC,
- Added Positions: VEU, BIV, SCHO, ARKK, SCHD, SPEM, VO, IWC, AMCR, SGA, VONV, IBM, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: SCHM, SCHA, NL, IWM, UNP, UPS, KDNY, ABBV, VV, VB, SLYV, IWR, USB, DEO, IVV, AXR, XEL, PIPR, MSI, XOM,
- Sold Out: IRR, PID0, MOV, FRD, SWKH, FSKR, RDS.B, ARKG, OTIS, CARR, AVNS, KYN, PLD, VOD, TEF, INTC, BP, AMX,
For the details of Marquette Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marquette+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marquette Asset Management Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 615,828 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 164,729 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 195,042 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 287,481 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 201,150 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $139.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in TAT Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc (HLAH)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Saga Communications Inc (SGA)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Saga Communications Inc by 210.72%. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $27.43, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.546400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.46.Sold Out: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.Sold Out: Movado Group Inc (MOV)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Movado Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Friedman Industries Inc (FRD)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Friedman Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.04.Sold Out: SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in SWK Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $16.43.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.
