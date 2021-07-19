Marquette Asset Management Inc. Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Sells Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Movado Group Inc

New Purchases: VWTR, ARKW, TATT, WMPN, FPAC, FPAC, CCV, HLAH, ALCO, NETI, ASMB, PSHG, LUMO, IFRX, FSK, APG, FNDC,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Vidler Water Resources Inc, TAT Technologies, Saga Communications Inc, sells Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Movado Group Inc, Friedman Industries Inc, SWK Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marquette Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Marquette Asset Management Inc. owns 229 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marquette Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marquette+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 615,828 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 164,729 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 195,042 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 287,481 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 201,150 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $139.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in TAT Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Saga Communications Inc by 210.72%. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $27.43, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.546400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.46.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Movado Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Friedman Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.04.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in SWK Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $16.43.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.