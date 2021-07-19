Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Prudential Financial Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Prudential Financial Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Piscataqua Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Gladstone Land Corp, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, sells , Prudential Financial Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piscataqua Savings Bank. As of 2021Q2, Piscataqua Savings Bank owns 322 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Piscataqua Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/piscataqua+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Piscataqua Savings Bank
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,307 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,456 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,085 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,628 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 22,601 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $420.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.990400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 74.34%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $178.097000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82.

Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Piscataqua Savings Bank. Also check out:

1. Piscataqua Savings Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Piscataqua Savings Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Piscataqua Savings Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Piscataqua Savings Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider