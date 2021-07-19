Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Prudential Financial Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: TDY, CCCC, LAND, GT, RIO, SPH, 4LRA,

Piscataqua Savings Bank owns 322 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,307 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,456 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,085 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,628 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 22,601 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $420.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.990400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 74.34%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $178.097000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.