Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Prudential Financial Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: TDY, CCCC, LAND, GT, RIO, SPH, 4LRA,
- Added Positions: PGX, BAC, PEP, PFE, VXF, NKE, STT, SMH,
- Reduced Positions: PRU, CSCO, GILD, PH, XOM, ABT, MPC, VZ, GOOGL, CVX, NEE, VIG, ALL, MCD, MA, HD, VTRS, PG, MRK, WFC, T, CL, GLW, BA, HON, CARR, ORCL, KO, BMY, PSX, JNJ, ICF, CMI, DHR, GLD, CI, FTV, FITB, DE, EFX, BAX, RDS.A, SWN, UTF, VNT, WEC, ACN, O, CAH, OTIS, DOW, COST, LLY, GIS, GD, EMR,
- Sold Out: FLIR, BIIB, CTB, CYRX, TFX, CBT, IAC, IAU, EFV, VSS, VOD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Piscataqua Savings Bank
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,307 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,456 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,085 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,628 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 22,601 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $420.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.990400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 74.34%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $178.097000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82.Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
