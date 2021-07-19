Logo
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. Buys AAR Corp, Univar Solutions Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, PNM Resources Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berywn, PA, based Investment company Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AAR Corp, Univar Solutions Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, AbbVie Inc, iShares Silver Trust, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, PNM Resources Inc, Merck Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Snap-on Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. owns 423 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chartwell+investment+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 336,686 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 542,046 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 267,652 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,188 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  5. ITT Inc (ITT) - 392,221 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 285,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $114.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.391100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 257,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 99,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Safran SA (SAFRF)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Safran SA. The purchase prices were between $137.42 and $158.5, with an estimated average price of $147.78. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AAR Corp (AIR)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in AAR Corp by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 491,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 3788.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 486,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 129.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 222,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 205,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 66,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $48.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.

Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.. Also check out:

1. CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. keeps buying
