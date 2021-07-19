Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. Buys AAR Corp, Univar Solutions Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, PNM Resources Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: UNVR, ABBV, SLV, MRVL, NEE, SAFRF, SCCO, GLPI, ACHC, LYV, SEE, MODV, AVNT, VMI, EQH, IOVA, COMM, NCR, TWNK, YETI, INSP, NTLA, TTI, ELF, SWKS, SBNY, VFC, PHAT, DNMR, ROKU, ALXO,
- Added Positions: AIR, HBAN, DXC, CAT, ITGR, CIEN, TSM, OC, LLY, AXNX, AAPL, WY, DHR, CRM, KLAC, SNAP, WDAY, PM, HES, HOLX, AEP, NTNX, HZNP, HCA, FATE, SYNH, NTRA, CCK, DIS, FTV, TEX, AEO, LYFT, AVTR, OSK, CALX, PYPL, BBIO, CI, FN, LECO, TPR, UTHR, TXN, DAR, SNPS, RHHBY, MMSI, CNMD, VLY,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, LAMR, SAIA, SNA, FOE, GPC, PPL, UNH, KEY, GNRC, PXD, ICLR, FL, PG, JPM, NVDA, VRTX, AJG, BLDR, KO, DY, XOM, NOW, BABA, T, AXP, EMR, MS, TMO, VZ, RNG, ABT, TFC, C, FMC, HD, HON, LNC, LOW, MU, DGX, UNF, VMC, ANTM, GM, FB, HTA, ASML, APD, ALL, AEE, AZO, BMY, DLB, DLTR, EW, EXPE, LMT, MAA, PNC, PNFP, PEG, USB, UPS, UHS, ALSN, MMM, ACN, ADBE, ABR, ARCC, AGO, CF, CMS, CME, CSCO, COLM, CAG, COP, CCI, THG, PEAK, LRCX, LVS, MXIM, OMC, PCAR, SCI, LSI, FANG, ZTS, SYF, QSR, LW, BA, BXMT, SCHW, DENN, FMBI, FDP, HUBG, LH, MTB, MDT, NWE, ORCL, PSB, UL, KMPR, WFC, DAL, V, NXPI, VVV, NVT, OTIS, IGSB, SHY, AVA, BKH, BC, CSX, CVBF, RE, FNB, FR, GPN, GOOGL, HSC, HRC, J, KRG, LHCG, LNDC, MGRC, NSRGY, GLT, PHM, RNST, SNV, TJX, UMPQ, UBSI, WDC, WGO, WWW, VG, LVMUY, TPH, VOYA, EGRX, PAHC, BKR,
- Sold Out: STX, PNM, 9MW, DOX, HOME, RTX, FBC, NVAX, MKTX, SIVB, HASI, QTS, NLS, VSPR, MGNI, CCXI, LOPE, HARP, CURI, CURI, AMGN, CARA, SRPT, PINS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 336,686 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 542,046 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 267,652 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,188 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- ITT Inc (ITT) - 392,221 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 285,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $114.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.391100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 257,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 99,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Safran SA (SAFRF)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Safran SA. The purchase prices were between $137.42 and $158.5, with an estimated average price of $147.78. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AAR Corp (AIR)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in AAR Corp by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 491,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 3788.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 486,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 129.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 222,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 205,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 66,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $48.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.
