Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC Buys GoDaddy Inc, Oil-Dri Corp of America, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Thor Industries Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: EPD,
- Added Positions: GDDY, ODC, DISCK, SCHZ,
- Reduced Positions: NWL, WTRH, DKS, DLB, JOE, SCHF, XOM, FAST, COF, DIS, EXPD, RAVN, CALM, GDOT, MSFT, IWN, SPY, KO, IVZ, SCHV, GIM, SLYV,
- Sold Out: THO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 294,765 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 299,711 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 62,407 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 94,840 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74%
- Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 264,830 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 240.57%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 62,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC)
Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Oil-Dri Corp of America by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $38, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.
