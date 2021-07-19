Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC Buys GoDaddy Inc, Oil-Dri Corp of America, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Thor Industries Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc

New Purchases: EPD,

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GoDaddy Inc, Oil-Dri Corp of America, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Thor Industries Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+investment+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 294,765 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 299,711 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 62,407 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 94,840 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 264,830 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 240.57%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 62,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Oil-Dri Corp of America by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $38, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.