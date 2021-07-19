Pacific Wealth Management Buys Apple Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF,

- New Purchases: AAPL,
- Added Positions: RPV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, LQD,
- Sold Out: COST, JKH, VAR, IWO,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,054 shares, 34.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 563,058 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 155,974 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 154,259 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,235 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.Sold Out: (VAR)
Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.
