Pacific Wealth Management Buys Apple Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, , iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Wealth Management owns 9 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,054 shares, 34.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 563,058 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 155,974 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 154,259 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,235 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.