Pacific Wealth Management Buys Apple Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pacific Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, , iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Wealth Management owns 9 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Wealth Management
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,054 shares, 34.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 563,058 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 155,974 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 154,259 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,235 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacific Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Pacific Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacific Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacific Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacific Wealth Management keeps buying
insider